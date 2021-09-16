Former Mr India Manoj Patil attempts suicide after accusing Bollywood actor Sahil Khan of harassment





Former winner of the Mr India competition, Manoj Patil, allegedly attempted suicide by consuming sleeping pills at his residence in the suburbs of Oshiwara in the wee hours of Thursday. After the alleged incident, which occurred between 12:30 a.m. and 1 a.m. at Patil’s home in the Saileela building in Oshiwara, his family members rushed him to a hospital where his condition was described as “critical”, declared its director Pari Naaz. Patil, 29, self-made athlete and model, sent a letter to Oshiwara police a few days ago, demanding action against Bollywood actor Sahil Khan for allegedly defaming him on social media and have created problems in his professional life. , she said. However, said no FIR has been recorded. India Today quoted Patil manager Pari Naaz as saying: “He has been harassed for over a year. Her phone number had gone viral. And last night he was with his friends and on his way home he went to a drugstore and bought the pills. His friends didn’t know what he had taken but when he got home he didn’t even have dinner and fell unconscious. We then rushed him to hospital. Manoj Patil’s mother told the publication: “My son told me he was mentally harassed by Sahil Khan. It got to a state where he said “I want to end my life” and he tried to kill himself. Local MNS chief Suraj Sonawane said Manoj Patil had asked him for help and the issue between Patil and Khan had gone beyond “professional rivalry”. “He (Manoj Patil) told me that he had been facing problems for months. Until it was limited to professional rivalry, everything was fine, but for a while Sahil Khan started targeting his personal life and commented on his wife and also threatened that his visa would be canceled, which l ‘took this step. Sonawane said. Meanwhile, an official from the Oshiwara police station said that no FIR has been registered so far. “Our manager visited the Cooper Hospital where Patil is admitted,” he added. Patil, born in 1992, won the General Mr India Men’s Physique Championship in 2016. (With PTI inputs)

