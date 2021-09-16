“I see myself as an actor who works with a normal life”, says Konkona Sen Sharma





Actress Kokona Sen Sharma has never run to become a mainstream Bollywood actress. His education revolved around the cinema. She never hesitated to say that it was a privilege to be the daughter of Aparna Sen. As director of Aparna Sen, ‘The Rapist’ arrives at BIFF (Busan International Film Festival, Outlook Catching Up with Konkona where she explains how her whole education revolved around art and culture. When asked what it was like to be in the entertainment industry, Konkona said, “I don’t feel like a mainstream Bollywood actor. I don’t even know if I did it in Bollywood. I just love my job and see myself as a working actor with a normal life. Konkona mentions: “My grandfather, Chidananda Dasgupta was a film critic. He made some documentaries; feature films and he was also a film historian. He co-founded the Calcutta Film Society (CFS) with Satyajit Ray. My mother is a director, actress and editor in chief of a magazine. So, I’ve seen this life since I was a kid. I’ve been to studios and seen shoots since I was a kid. I have absorbed so much from my family that I feel I have come from a tremendous position of privilege. So, it was very easy for me in a lot of ways. And all of this has greatly influenced my education, my tastes, my aesthetics and my understanding of cinema. Konkona never wanted to be an actress, but since her mother was a traditional actress, she sometimes accompanied her on shoots. When she was about four years old she had accompanied her mother on a shoot and they needed a little boy for a role and since the crew couldn’t find one her hair was cut and she starred in the movie. She says, “I’ve always been told that I was a good actress, even though I never took anyone seriously. In a way, it happened to me and I ended up accepting it. I consider myself very blessed and privileged. When Konkona ventured into directing, her mother was a big help. She explains that being a director can be stressful at times, at times frustrating, at times rewarding and at times exhilarating. She said with a childish little laugh, “I called her every other day with hundreds of questions and she patiently answered them. I was consulting her constantly all the time. Konkonna was recently seen as Chitra Das, director of social services at a public hospital in Mumbai for ‘Mumbai Diaries 26/11. Speaking about the popularity of OTT platforms, she says, “OTT platforms were amazing because of the freedom we had in terms of format. You could make feature films, mini-series, short films, documentaries. I am totally against censorship of any kind. I believe that as Indian citizens who vote, we have the right to choose our own leaders. We have the right to decide what we want to watch, who we want to love, how we want to live our life and what we want to eat. These are freedoms and choices that should not be taken away from us. If we are unable to comment on reality, then what do we portray in the movies, then we have to say… “Oh! Everything is so beautiful. We have the best country, the best government, the best infrastructure… Why do we have to say that?

