Latinos in Hollywood still face an epidemic of invisibility and stereotypical movie roles

Latinos in Hollywood’s top-grossing films continue to face an epidemic of invisibility, under-representation relative to their share of the population, and often stereotypical portrayals, according to a new report.

Hispanic / Latino actors made up just 5% of speaking or named characters in 1,300 popular films released between 2007 and 2019, according to The report by the University of Southern California’s Annenberg Inclusion Initiative, released Wednesday. In 2019, Hispanic / Latino actors made up only 5.9% of all speaking or named characters.

Over the 13-year period, 3.5% of films featured Hispanic / Latino actors as protagonists or co-hosts, and 2.2% of lead and co-hosts went to Latinx actors. (defined as Latinos born in the United States and not of Spanish origin). And 567 of the 1,300 films were completely lacking in Hispanic / Latino characters, with women, LGBTQ characters, and characters with disabilities being particularly under-represented.

The paltry numbers amount to screen erasure, the authors said, and show that Hollywood does not represent Hispanic / Latino populations at municipal, state, and federal levels, including in the Los Angeles cinema epicenter, where almost half of the population identifies as Hispanic / Latino.

In fact, nearly 79% of all U.S. states, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico have a higher share of Hispanic / Latino residents than their prevalence in Hollywood movies, according to the report.

The lack of representation means that nearly 20% of the American population don’t see their stories reflected in some of the biggest films of the past decade, the researchers wrote.

But screen fading is less surprising when the identity of the filmmakers is taken into account, they added, noting that only 4.2% of directors, 3% of producers and 3.3% of casting directors of the 1,300 films were Hispanic / Latino.

“Storytelling can be a vehicle for empathy and a vehicle that promotes positive intergroup relationships. Hollywood has yet to roll out its work as such for Hispanics / Latinos.“

Annenberg Inclusion Initiative Report



Read also : Latinos are woefully under-represented in movies

Hispanics / Latinos also continue to be portrayed in films as dangerous outsiders, according to qualitative analysis by researchers. Many are still stereotyped as criminals, portrayed as temperamental or angry, portrayed in roles showing lower social class or poverty, or made into English speakers or non-native foreigners. Girls and women are sexualized more often than male characters.

It’s irresponsible at best and pernicious at worst, the researchers wrote. Storytelling can be a vehicle for empathy and a vehicle that promotes positive intergroup relationships. Hollywood has yet to roll out its work as such for Hispanics / Latinos.

The authors of this report have used Hispanic / Latino to refer to people affiliated with a variety of Hispanic, Spanish-speaking, or Latin origins or countries, noting that people who identify as Latino, Hispanic, or Spanish can be of any race, according to the US census. .

The Annenberg researchers have teamed up for the report with UnbeliEVAble Entertainment, a production company founded by Eva Longoria that selects projects that accurately tell stories of Latino and other under-represented groups, and Wise Entertainment, a studio that produces film and television projects in the United States, Latin America, and beyond.

Previous research, including by Annenberg, has drawn equally dire conclusions. A 2014 study co-commissioned by Columbia University found that with few exceptions, Latino participation in English-language mainstream media is surprisingly low.

Additionally, when Latinos are visible, they tend to be portrayed through decades-old stereotypes as criminals, law enforcement, cheap labor and hypersexualized beings, according to the authors. of the report.

Latinos made up nearly one in five people in the United States in 2020 and are one of the fastest growing populations in the country, with purchasing power expected to exceed $ 1.9 trillion by 2023, according to a 2019 article nielsen projection. Hispanics / Latinos in 2018 made up 24% of frequent moviegoers who go to the movies at least once a month, according to a report by the Motion Picture Association of America.

How can Hollywood systems revise Latin storytelling to be more precise and inclusive? Talent agencies can create consideration lists based on Hispanic / Latino population proportions, studios and production companies can provide representation when casting roles and reviewing new directors, and directors of casting can cast a wider net to find emerging talent, the Annenberg Inclusion Initiative researchers said, among other proposed solutions.

Businesses can also hire Hispanic / Latino creatives for ad campaigns, and lawmakers can create tax incentives for films with Hispanics / Latinos in senior roles, such as directors, main actors, and screenwriters.

The analysis was released on the first day of National Hispanic Heritage Month, which was created in 1988 and takes place from September 15 to October 15, during which the days of independence fall for several Latin American countries.

The celebration was launched to celebrate the cultures, histories and contributions of Latinos in the United States, although some critics now say it should be modernized, starting with greater inclusion of Latinos with black and indigenous identities.