Connect with us

Entertainment

Latinos in Hollywood still face an epidemic of invisibility and stereotypical movie roles

Published

12 seconds ago

on

By

 


Latinos in Hollywood’s top-grossing films continue to face an epidemic of invisibility, under-representation relative to their share of the population, and often stereotypical portrayals, according to a new report.

Hispanic / Latino actors made up just 5% of speaking or named characters in 1,300 popular films released between 2007 and 2019, according to The report by the University of Southern California’s Annenberg Inclusion Initiative, released Wednesday. In 2019, Hispanic / Latino actors made up only 5.9% of all speaking or named characters.

Over the 13-year period, 3.5% of films featured Hispanic / Latino actors as protagonists or co-hosts, and 2.2% of lead and co-hosts went to Latinx actors. (defined as Latinos born in the United States and not of Spanish origin). And 567 of the 1,300 films were completely lacking in Hispanic / Latino characters, with women, LGBTQ characters, and characters with disabilities being particularly under-represented.

The paltry numbers amount to screen erasure, the authors said, and show that Hollywood does not represent Hispanic / Latino populations at municipal, state, and federal levels, including in the Los Angeles cinema epicenter, where almost half of the population identifies as Hispanic / Latino.

In fact, nearly 79% of all U.S. states, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico have a higher share of Hispanic / Latino residents than their prevalence in Hollywood movies, according to the report.

The lack of representation means that nearly 20% of the American population don’t see their stories reflected in some of the biggest films of the past decade, the researchers wrote.

But screen fading is less surprising when the identity of the filmmakers is taken into account, they added, noting that only 4.2% of directors, 3% of producers and 3.3% of casting directors of the 1,300 films were Hispanic / Latino.

Storytelling can be a vehicle for empathy and a vehicle that promotes positive intergroup relationships. Hollywood has yet to roll out its work as such for Hispanics / Latinos.


Annenberg Inclusion Initiative Report

Read also : Latinos are woefully under-represented in movies

Hispanics / Latinos also continue to be portrayed in films as dangerous outsiders, according to qualitative analysis by researchers. Many are still stereotyped as criminals, portrayed as temperamental or angry, portrayed in roles showing lower social class or poverty, or made into English speakers or non-native foreigners. Girls and women are sexualized more often than male characters.

It’s irresponsible at best and pernicious at worst, the researchers wrote. Storytelling can be a vehicle for empathy and a vehicle that promotes positive intergroup relationships. Hollywood has yet to roll out its work as such for Hispanics / Latinos.

The authors of this report have used Hispanic / Latino to refer to people affiliated with a variety of Hispanic, Spanish-speaking, or Latin origins or countries, noting that people who identify as Latino, Hispanic, or Spanish can be of any race, according to the US census. .

The Annenberg researchers have teamed up for the report with UnbeliEVAble Entertainment, a production company founded by Eva Longoria that selects projects that accurately tell stories of Latino and other under-represented groups, and Wise Entertainment, a studio that produces film and television projects in the United States, Latin America, and beyond.

Previous research, including by Annenberg, has drawn equally dire conclusions. A 2014 study co-commissioned by Columbia University found that with few exceptions, Latino participation in English-language mainstream media is surprisingly low.

Additionally, when Latinos are visible, they tend to be portrayed through decades-old stereotypes as criminals, law enforcement, cheap labor and hypersexualized beings, according to the authors. of the report.

Latinos made up nearly one in five people in the United States in 2020 and are one of the fastest growing populations in the country, with purchasing power expected to exceed $ 1.9 trillion by 2023, according to a 2019 article nielsen projection. Hispanics / Latinos in 2018 made up 24% of frequent moviegoers who go to the movies at least once a month, according to a report by the Motion Picture Association of America.

How can Hollywood systems revise Latin storytelling to be more precise and inclusive? Talent agencies can create consideration lists based on Hispanic / Latino population proportions, studios and production companies can provide representation when casting roles and reviewing new directors, and directors of casting can cast a wider net to find emerging talent, the Annenberg Inclusion Initiative researchers said, among other proposed solutions.

Businesses can also hire Hispanic / Latino creatives for ad campaigns, and lawmakers can create tax incentives for films with Hispanics / Latinos in senior roles, such as directors, main actors, and screenwriters.

The analysis was released on the first day of National Hispanic Heritage Month, which was created in 1988 and takes place from September 15 to October 15, during which the days of independence fall for several Latin American countries.

The celebration was launched to celebrate the cultures, histories and contributions of Latinos in the United States, although some critics now say it should be modernized, starting with greater inclusion of Latinos with black and indigenous identities.

Sources

1/ https://Google.com/

2/ https://www.marketwatch.com/story/latinos-in-hollywood-still-face-an-epidemic-of-invisibility-and-stereotypical-movie-roles-11631738226

The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

ExBUlletin

to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]

Related Topics: