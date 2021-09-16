Entertainment
Is a new Frank Ocean album on the way? | Entertainment
Frank Ocean would have a new album on the way.
According to HITS Daily Double, the 33-year-old star “allegedly took meetings and played music for the executives as he planned his comeback.”
Hitmaker ‘Swim Good’ is no longer signed to a record label, having parted ways with Def Jam Recordings ahead of the release of his acclaimed 2016 LP ‘Blonde’.
And the media say Frank is doing his best to avoid doing business with the majors. “
The “Nikes” star had previously insisted he didn’t feel the need to release a full collection of songs and suggested he could stick to a “half-song format”.
At the time, he said, “Because I’m not in a recording contract, I don’t have to work in an album format. I can work in a half-song format.”
The “Slide” hitmaker also said that it was important for him to release “Blonde” himself, as he didn’t have to worry about his chart placement like his previous album, “Channel Orange” by 2012.
He said: “With this record [‘Blonde’] in particular, I wanted to feel like I won before the record was released, and I did, and so it took a lot of pressure off me on how the record would perform even after the fact. Once the goal is reached, everything else is lagniappe. It’s not essential for me to have a big first week, it’s not essential for me to have big radio records. “
The album’s rumor comes after it was confirmed Frank will headline Coachella in 2023.
The music star – who hasn’t performed live since 2017 – was scheduled to perform at the 2020 edition of the festival with Rage Against the Machine and Travis Scott, but unfortunately the event was delayed due to the pandemic of COVID-19.
And while the world-famous musical extravagance returns in April 2022, Frank won’t be performing until 2023.
Coachella co-founder Paul Tollett said: Right now it’s the Wild West.
I just try to be as fair as possible to the artists and the fans to make sure they end up seeing everyone we talked about.
Meanwhile, Frank recently started his own independent American luxury company called Homer, which sells fine jewelry and printed silk scarves.
Sources
2/ https://www.conwaydailysun.com/lifestyles/entertainment/is-a-new-frank-ocean-album-on-the-way/article_4b6d661d-473a-51de-82f6-4ad260151de8.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
