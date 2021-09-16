Bollywood makes film loosely based on evacuations after Taliban takeover in Afghanistan





Indian producer Ajay Kapoor and actor-director Subhash Kalemake a film called Garud, which is a fictional version of events based on the recent evacuation of people from Afghanistan following the Taliban takeover. Filmmakers Kapoor, producer of the next film Attack with John Abraham, and Kale have already collaborated on films Roy and All is well in 2015. Garoud will be produced jointly by Ajay Kapoor Productions and Vikrant Studio. The movie is reported be written by the author of Mangal Mission, Nidhi Singh Dharma. Further details on the director, cast and crew have yet to be released. Expressing his enthusiasm, Kapoor shared that “Subhash and I are going [a]long road [back] and I’ve been friends for years, when he approached me about Garud, I was really hooked on the script and I bought into it right away. Le Film tells the story [an] Inspirational and patriotic story with a strong emotional connection, we are eager to scale the story up to scale to do the storyline justice. Since the Taliban took control of Afghanistan, governments around the world have tried to evacuate their citizens and many Afghan refugees from the country. More than 120,000 people were airlifted from Afghanistan to neighboring countries such as Pakistan and Iran, as well as the United States, Germany, France, Turkey and Uzbekistan where temporary refugee camps were set up . The Taliban takeover caused a lot of panic and desperation, leading people to risk their lives to flee the country. A video of people hanging from a US cargo plane at Kabul airport went viral on social media in August. Three people were killed. The Indian government also encountered difficulties in evacuating its citizens from the country. A total of 120 Indian diplomats, officials and journalists were rescued by an Indian Air Force flight from Kabul. According to the producers of Garoud, the film tells the story of an army officer from the Indian Air Force Garud Commando Forcea special unit and is based on real events. Kale explained that this is his passion project. “We aim to offer an international look to the film, drawing inspiration from real events.” An animated poster has been released for the film. He teases the song ‘Mera Bharat Hai Mahaan’, composed by Ravi Basrur. Garoud is scheduled for release on August 15, 2022, India’s Independence Day. We don’t expect an accurate account of the incidents as the producers have already said this is a fictional version of events. India has in the past made similar films very loosely based on real life situations, such as Bhuj: the pride of India.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://images.dawn.com/news/1188412/bollywood-is-making-a-film-loosely-based-on-the-evacuation-process-after-taliban-takeover-of-afghanistan The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

