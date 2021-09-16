Hrithik Roshan’s latest Instagram post is the most relevant the actor has ever been, Entertainment News

Bollywood superstar Hrithik Roshan has never been so relatable before. The actor shared a mirror selfie with his mom Pinky Roshan on Wednesday. The duo had a “breakfast date,” the actor said in his caption.

The photo shows Hrithik sitting at the dining table and clicking on the photo as her mother stands a little apart on the balcony of her house.

“At lazy breakfast with my mom. It’s a good morning. Sunday is better Wednesday. Now go give your mom a hug,” the actor wrote in the caption.

While the photo received over 17 million likes on Instagram, what caught everyone’s attention was the infiltration on the wall, which inadvertently appears in the photo with the mother-son duo .

Needless to say, Twitter exploded with the most appropriate reactions, with most finding it amusing that an actor of his stature also had to face damp walls during the Mumbai monsoons.

When the broker hides the fact that “Seepage ka issue hai” Gabbbar (@GabbbarSingh) September 15, 2021

One fan wrote in the comments section on Instagram, Gaur se dekhie Hrithik Roshan ke ghar me silan (Look closely, there is a damp wall in Hrithik Roshans’ house). To which Hrithik replied, Filhaal ghar bhi rent by hai. Apna ghar the raha hu bahut jald (Living in a rented apartment right now. I’m buying my own house soon).

The actor later added to the same thread, Aur seelan nahi hoga toh seelan ko theek karne ka mazaa kaise aayega bhai? (If there is no moisture, how will we appreciate the repair process?).

There are reports that the actor and his family are currently staying in a luxurious apartment in Juhu and Hrithik has allegedly purchased a house worth over Rs 90 million.