Caring for Your Cycling Kit, by Lee ‘Hollywood’ Turner

I think it’s as important to look good on the bike as it is to keep your bike in top condition.

Being the proud owner of hundreds of cycling kit items, people often ask me for advice on kit maintenance and cleaning.

Yes, there are several tips and tricks that will help you keep looking clean and fresh, I hope you find them useful.

Shoes

Shoes are first on the list. There is nothing better than cool white shoes, but invariably they don’t stay that way for long and once they get wet and dirty. No, they quickly look old and tired.

While I don’t have the 11 Secret Herbs and Spices for KFC, I’m going to give you the Secret Recipe to Keep Hollywood Shoes Always Insanely Clean.

I washed all of my Shimano, Mavic, Giant, Rapha and Sidian shoes and they are brand new. Between washes, I use baby wipes or a warm, damp cloth to wipe them off as needed.

ABOVE: The purchase costs a small fortune and is worth maintaining! In this article, Lee offers his tips on caring for jerseys, panties, shoes, socks, and more.

The first thing to do is remove the insoles, you don’t need to wash them unless they really stink. The second step is to spray the shoes with a pre-wash treatment like Sard Wonder Soap – soak them and let them sit for a few minutes.

Then sprinkle them with NappySan and let sit for five minutes. Then give them a light buff and rub with a towel.

Then just spray them on and sprinkle NappySan again as in step one. Now put them in a lingerie bag and wrap them with some towels and put them in the washing machine. Set the washing machine on a delicate wash cycle with a maximum temperature of 30 degrees. One thing to note: I have never tried this with a front loading washing machine.

When finished, place them upright on a windowsill to dry them. You now have like new shoes! One final tip: only washing your shoes when you really need to wash them every week will reduce their lifespan.

Helmets

Helmets are easy to clean with a cloth and hot soapy water. If your helmet is dirty, just wear it in the shower and run hot water over it.

Many helmets come with replacement ear cushions. Make sure you keep them, as I have misplaced mine a few times. Over time, the earpads of the headphones wear out and become particularly smelly. When it does, pull out the new ear cushions and breathe new life into your helmet. Many helmet manufacturers also sell the ear cushions separately.

Bike wash kit

ABOVE: Kit for days! Wash day at Lee Turners is serious business. Note the color-coordinated pegs!

Regarding the kit, I wash my kit in delicate cycle or automatic cycle Plus. Make sure all of your zippers are closed, as you don’t want the rough edges to twist in the machine against your precious lycra. I always wash at around 30 to 40 degrees.

I never use fabric softener because it ruins your kit. I never put it in the dryer either as I have friends who do, I avoid it because it is not ideal for your precious lycra. All colors of lycra can go together; you don’t need to separate the darkness from the lights, nothing will work. Just make sure the other laundry items in the basket don’t creep in.

Don’t put too much detergent or liquid in the machine, because there is nothing worse than a soapy butt. This is the phenomenon where it starts to rain, and your bibs get wet and soap bubbles start to form around your butt and get bigger. It’s quite embarrassing, but it’s more likely to happen with top-loading washing machines.

Glove Warmers & Gillettes

I only wash my cuffs and leggings when they are really dirty, as they don’t need to be washed after every ride. Ditto for gloves: these can spend some time between washes, and I only wash them if they’re really on the nose. Wash rain jackets sparingly and only if they smell of sweat, because every time washing a rain jacket makes it a little less effective.

Bicycle washing

As for washing your bike, everyone has written about it. My 5 cent value is, if it is dry I will only use baby wipes to wipe it off. If it gets wet or the bikes are generally dirty, I will use a Bunnings car wash and wash it with it.

I degrease my chain when it’s dirty, but keep stuffing it and drying my wheel bearings, so I leave that at the bike shop. I will remain the kit expert and leave the bike to the real experts at the local bike shop.

Was this helpful? Have your say and offer care tips for your kit on Bicycling Australia’s social media!