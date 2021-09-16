Bollywood divas, who were ruthlessly trolled for their choice of clothes

Being a celebrity isn’t a piece of cake. The stars are always in the spotlight and attract a lot of attention. They are endlessly hunted down, watched and watched every second of their life. The industry asks them to be bold and confident and to display their bodies in front of the world. With the advent of social media, it has become easier for celebrities to connect with their fans and keep them up to date with the events of their lives. While this follow-up to millions of fans sounds mind-boggling, it has its own downfall.

That said, fans still want to know what their favorite celebrities ate, where they went and with whom, what they wore and their upcoming plans. And when stars fail to live their lives according to their fans’ expectations, they end up falling prey to hateful comments and social media trolls. But, unfortunately, these trolls are so callous that they can easily disturb the peace of mind of any human being.

Here is a list of 10 Bollywood divas, who were trolled over their choice of clothes, but never stopped rocking in their sexy dresses.

# 1. Priyanka Chopra Jonas

The desi girl de B-town is still the talk of the town. Whether it’s her philanthropic activities or her confident aura, Pee Cee definitely knows how to steal the show. The Baywatch The star is well known for her self-confidence, daring nature and hot looks. She is, in fact, famous for her beauty with a brain not only in India but all over the world. However, she fell victim to trolls and memes online for her Grammy 2020 outfit. She had worn an elegant ivory dress with a plunging neckline that extended just below her belly button. The actress was gorgeous and people couldn’t take their eyes off her. But unfortunately, some Internet users had found it disturbing and had trolled her on social networks.

# 2. Deepika padukone

The Bajirao Mastani star is the idol of the Bollywood industry. She is famous for her fashion sense and outstanding performances in all her films. For the cover shoot of a fashion magazine, Maxim, Deepika had chosen daring clothes to sublimate her look. She looked absolutely gorgeous in white clothes and a bright red lipstick. Unfortunately, her fans got upset as they expected her to wear only traditional clothing. They called her vulgar and disgusting for wearing such clothes and humiliated her for nothing.

# 3. Sarah Ali Khan

Bollywood sweetheart Sara Ali Khan kills in all her outfits. Of kurta palazzo with mini dresses, she has always rocked her outfits and her elegant looks. But one of Sara’s outfits became a target for the trolls. In one of the posts shared by Viral Bhayani, the Kedarnath the actress had worn a yellow off-the-shoulder top and ripped jeans, and the desi Internet users have gone mad. They had posted hateful comments on the post and criticized her for her choice of clothing. Also, they trolled her because she was wearing cheap clothes and also said that she had no fashion sense.

# 4. Taapsee Pannu

The Haseen Dilruba star is famous for her confident and self-reliant personality. She always stands up for the right thing and does what she thinks is right. She once shared a photo of herself in a black and white tube dress on Twitter with the caption: “Sometimes the best moments just go untouched, unedited and unused. Raw image. Screenshot. But netizens had found her outfit inappropriate and had posted vulgar comments.

# 5. Malaika Arora

The Munni industry of Bollywood has the most sizzling number, which it never ceases to post. She is always found wearing the most stylish clothes and bodycon dresses and looking fabulous. However, Malaika was trolled for wearing sportswear while out for her second coronavirus vaccine. The trollers had felt that the sports bra and jacket were inappropriate for going out for the dose of the vaccine.

# 6. Sonam Kapoor Ahuja

Bollywood’s most stylish diva, often trolled for her flat chest and lean body, is no stranger to hateful comments. Most of all, she is ashamed to wear the outfits she loves. In one of those cases, when she donned a black ruffle jumpsuit for a launch party, she was trolled for exposing her strengths too much. However, the actress later revealed that the photographers went out of their way to take inappropriate photos of her, but she didn’t mind as she is proud of her body.

# 7. Fatima Sana Sheikh

The famous Dangal The actress was trolled on social media when she shared photos of herself in a black monokini on the beach. In addition, religious preachers had criticized him for wearing Western attire instead of a pardah during Ramzan.

# 8. Disha patani

The Poor The actress is one of the sexiest actresses in Bollywood. However, she was subjected to trolls for wearing a revealing black dress to the Filmfare Awards in 2017. Social media users criticized the actress for exposing her skin too much and disrespecting culture and traditions. Indian.

# 9. Esha gupta

The Baadshaho The actress, Esha Gupta, is famous for posting erotic and daring photos on her social media account and has often been trolled for sultry photos. She once posted a stunning hot pic from her photoshoot where she wore a revealing dress sporting her toned legs, and netizens trolled her mercilessly.

#ten. Khushi Kapoor

Much like her sister, Jhanvi Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor also shines as a starlet. On one occasion, she had donned a shimmering silver dress for an engagement party in Italy and shared a photo with her toned legs, and netizens had trolled her mercilessly. The dress had cuts at the waist and shoulders. Many people commented on the photo on how much skin she was showing and how hard she was trying to fit in with Bollywood. However, Khushi then removed all nasty comments from her Instagram post.

People never stop criticizing the appearance, clothing choices and bodies of others. Plus, they make vitriolic remarks on the internet for celebrity dress decisions. This absurd, backward-looking trolling wreaks havoc on the minds of those who are confronted with it.

