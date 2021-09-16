Gavin Newsom and his Hollywood supporters breathe a sigh of relief – The Hollywood Reporter

Lots of people in Hollywood heaved a sigh of relief Tuesday night when the media said California Gov. Gavin Newsom would survive the recall election to remove him from office. With around 70 percent of the vote counted on Wednesday, the “no” votes on the removal were around 63.9 percent, with 36.1 percent voting in favor of removing the incumbent governor.

“I am extremely happy that voters from top to bottom in this state have reconfirmed Governor Newsom’s mandate to continue to lead California as we move through this pandemic, climate change, the fight against anti-Semitism and so much more. problems, “said entertainment mogul Haim Saban, a prominent supporter of the anti-recall campaign, said The Hollywood reporter. “I am proud to have supported the Governor in stopping this recall effort along with many of my colleagues in the entertainment industry. We all look forward to working with the Governor and his administration as we continue to focus on growing and creating jobs in our industry. “

The results also provide further evidence that California, for now, is an extremely safe Blue State, reflecting that the electorate has changed since Democrat Gray Davis was successfully removed from office in 2003, which brought in the Republican Arnold Schwarzenegger in power.

Since July 1, when the recall petition was officially certified and the elections set for September 14, Newsom has campaigned vigorously to retain its current seat amid a polarizing race, the second in the history of the ‘State of California.

Agitation for a recall election gained ground when Newsom’s handling of the COVID-19 pandemic was called into question by grassroots Republican groups. An incident at Napa Valley’s French Laundry restaurant in November 2020 fueled the already crackling fire: Newsom was pictured without a mask at a friend’s birthday party, a move considered by many to be hypocritical given his guidance on how to limit the spread of the virus to the public.

In recent months, notable Democrats like Bernie Sanders, Elizabeth Warren and former President Barack Obama have lent their support to Newsom; the governor’s anti-recall campaign ordered $ 54 million in donations, as reported through The Los Angeles Times.

In the entertainment industry, Newsom has garnered significant financial support, motivated in recent weeks by fears that the race between him and his main opponent – conservative radio host Larry Elder – is too close to be sure. The most notable donation to the anti-recall cause came from Netflix co-CEO Reed Hastings (who had backed Newsom’s opponent, former Los Angeles Mayor Antonio Villaraigosa, in the 2018 Democratic primary for Governor) to $ 3 million, or about 5% of the total raised by the anti-recall campaign.

Donations have also poured in from other heavyweights in the entertainment industry, including Jeffrey Katzenberg ($ 500,000), Steven Spielberg ($ 25,000), Dana and Matt Walden ($ 15,000), Dagmar Dolby ($ 10,000 ), Byron Allen ($ 10,000) and Barbra Streisand ($ 2.5K). Other large donations came from entertainment and industry PAC companies including NBC Universal Media ($ 25,000), Motion Picture Association California PAC ($ 10.5,000), Paramount Pictures ($ 40,000) and the Entertainment Software Association ($ 50,000).

Holding the recall election reportedly cost the state of California around $ 278 million, a cost many Hollywood commentators highlighted on social media after the results were released Tuesday night. “WTF with all the tax money wasted on this reminder prank. Is this going to keep happening and happening?” Musician and filmmaker Questlove tweeted. Chaz Bono posted: “Now that Trump’s party has failed in its efforts to oust @GavinNewsom, Amazing, all thank the so called “Fiscally Responsible” GOP for the $ 300 million tax bill. Before we bide our time and money again, next time remember CA is blue!

The anti-recall vote means a host of issues and rights that the Democratic Party base in Hollywood cares about most will continue to be protected and addressed, which Newsom referred to in remarks to supporters on Tuesday night.

“I want to focus on what we said ‘yes’ to as a state. We said “yes” to science, we said “yes” to vaccines, we said “yes” to the end of this pandemic, we said “yes” to people’s right to vote without fear of fraud or fraud. of voter suppression, ”Newsom said in his speech. “We said ‘yes’ to the basic constitutional right of women to decide for themselves what to do with their bodies, their destiny and their future. We said “yes” to diversity. We said “yes” to inclusion. We said “yes” to pluralism. We said “yes” to all of those things that are dear to us as Californians and I would say as Americans. Economic justice. Social justice. Racial justice. Environmental justice. Our values ​​where California has made so much progress, all of those things were on the ballot tonight. “

Los Angeles City Attorney Mike Feuer, who oversees public safety in the city among other things, said Hollywood is dependent on restrictions such as those Newsom has maintained during the ongoing pandemic.

“For the entertainment industry to thrive in California, it has to be open for business; we can’t have another shutdown that shuts down production up and down the state, but especially here in Los Angeles, and to avoid that shutdown you have to adhere to these common sense measures, ”Feuer said. “I know on the sets that there are requirements for testing, for vaccination, for testing and for masks. These are appropriate requirements, and Governor Newsom has been at the forefront of keeping Californians safe. “

Having survived the recall, however, will Hollywood expect more from Newsom given the beautiful donations it has been able to receive from major industry supporters? “I don’t know if people generally thought of reciprocity. I think they were thinking about the kind of work he was doing, ”said entrepreneur Jon Vein. THR. “Certainly his management of the state through the pandemic which I think was objectively well executed.” The main issues that the entertainment industry will watch in the future are Los Angeles roaming and infrastructure, DCI, and supporting the industry through tax subsidies.

“I think Hollywood would definitely like to see the world open up as quickly but as responsibly as possible and I think that’s the path the governor tried to take. He understands the importance of broad business and Hollywood business specifically, but you don’t want to kill people either, ”Vein says.

Elder, had he been elected, would have become the state’s first black governor. He became the Republican frontrunner thanks to a conservative-libertarian platform against the mask and vaccine warrants that the entertainment industry says helped keep Los Angeles, as well as Hollywood sets, safe. Although Elder fueled allegations of voter fraud in the closing hours of the election, he still accepted defeat on Tuesday night, as did Caitlyn Jenner, who won 1% of the vote.

Before the final call, Feuer was optimistic that California voters would see through this “opportunistic attempt by the right to seize what is a very complex and difficult time in the state, an attempt to make it a takeover of the state. governor’s office, “he says. If Elder had won and the” right-wing takeover “had succeeded,” it would have devastating consequences here for our economy, for our health and certainly for the entertainment industry, ” he said.

The recall election also spawned an effort to change the recall status itself and make it harder to force a recall, an effort that was applauded on social media Tuesday by actor Elijah Wood – who has tweeted “Oh, and now can we just put that notion of ‘reminder’ to bed forever? – and writer Angela Harvey, who wrote, “I need the California legislature to rewrite these recall procedures IMMEDIATELY. “

While California is one of 19 states that allow recalls, the dynamics of this particular race changed when Elder became Newsom’s main opponent, making the contest look like a general election race. Elder’s allegiance to the rhetoric and ideals of former President Trump led President Biden to say, “Either keep Gavin Newsom as governor or you’ll have Donald Trump,” in remarks at a rally in Long Beach September 13.

As it stands, Newsom could be in a strong position to win a second term in 2022, especially as his share of the vote in the recall election surpassed his 61.9% victory in 2018.

Another lesson from the recall: It showed that turning a statewide race into a referendum on Trumpism can work in Democrats’ favor, which can provide some sort of balm for left-wing voters across the country. countries and Hollywood worried about both the next terms and the next terms. the 2024 presidential election. Although Newsom cautioned in his remarks last night, “We may have defeated Trump, but Trumpism is not dead in this country. The big lie. Uprising of January 6. All the vote suppression efforts happening across the country. What is happening, the assault on fundamental rights, the protected constitutional rights of women and girls.