Cry Macho review: The good, the bad and the fowl





Mike Milo is a former rodeo rider and horse trainer, an old jerk with a complicated background and a thing for children and animals. He’s a curmudgeon but also a professional, with a deep knowledge of his craft and a sense of flint honor. To put it more simply, he is played by Clint Eastwood. Eastwood also directed Cry Macho, in a stripped down and relaxed style that suits Mikes’ approach to life perfectly. Sometimes in the Eastwoods movies that go back to Play misty for me there’s the daylight that separates the filmmaker from the star, a palpable, albeit often subtle, perspective difference between the laconic man with narrow eyes on screen and the cunning, adventurous artist behind the camera. This time, maybe not that much. Which is very good. Mike has a risky job to do, but he approaches his tasks without any particular urgency, preferring to drive slowly and take in the scenery. Eastwood, theoretically committed to doing something along the lines of angry daddy’s revenge-rescue, uses the plot (provided by Nick Schenk and N. Richard Nashs script, based on a novel by Nash) as an excuse for a leisurely excursion through a picturesque landscape. Mike is on a mission, yes, running against the clock and being chased by dangerous men on both sides of the law. But that doesn’t stop him from driving through a quiet Mexican hamlet and pointing out to his companions: It looks like an interesting town. Let’s take a look at this.

These companions are a 13-year-old boy named Rafo (Eduardo Minett) and Rafos’ fighting cock, Macho, a noble bird who gives the film its title and theme. Rafo, abandoned by his Texan father and abused by his Mexican mother, is attached to both Macho and an ideal of harsh masculinity and struts around. One of Mike’s jobs is to offer, by precept and example, an alternate way of being a man. Nothing too sweet, notice it’s still Clint Eastwood that was talking about but a more patient, less angry approach to life.

This macho thing is overrated, Mike says. You think you have all the answers, but you get older and realize you don’t have any. By the time you understand it, it is too late. It comes down to a benign form of fatalism, a humility that the rest of the film defends. The button presses and liberal bait that erupted in The Mule and Richard Jewell aren’t much in evidence here, and the canonical character of Eastwood, the avenger of innocence who dwells in legal and moral gray areas, is in a state of semi-retirement. There is evil in the universe, but that may not be entirely its problem. The opening scenes suggest otherwise. Rafos’ father Howard (Dwight Yoakam), a large Texas rancher and former Mikes boss, sends Mike to Mexico to pick up the boy. Although Mike doesn’t like Howard very much, he does feel a sense of obligation as Howard helped him get back on his feet after a series of personal tragedies. Once across the Rio Grande, Mike finds Howard’s crazy ex-wife in her bedroom and their son in a cock-fighting ring. It was in 1980, by the way. The existence of GPS, cell phones and increased security at the US-Mexico border would spoil the atmosphere. Mike, Rafo, and Macho light up in a series of mostly stolen Detroit junkers, though no one seems to mind being chased by Moms mean boyfriend and the occasional Feds. Every now and then Mike calls Howard from a pay phone. The whole project turns out to be more complicated than it seems at first glance. Trust no one, this is Rafos’ mantra. It might be too drastic, but trusting anyone played by Dwight Yoakam is a pretty good rule of thumb. As the old man, boy, and chicken roll down the freeway, you can anticipate what turns the story will take.

But not quite. The twists are coming, but not with the impact you might expect. What started out as a thriller takes a long detour into the pastoral, as car trouble stalls our travelers in a quiet village with a sweet canteen run by a widow named Marta (Natalia Traven). She and Mike embark on a big Bridges of Madison County flirtation, while Rafo spends time with one of his granddaughters. There are wild horses that need to be beaten, and other animals to watch, and anything that needs to be dealt with can just wait awhile. Maybe it will make you restless. Maybe you want car chases, shootouts, quote slogans, and dark meditations on violence, justice, and the American West. If so, there is a whole filmography of Clint Eastwood to browse. This one is something different, a deep cut for the diehard, a dating film with little to prove and just enough to say, with a pleasing score (by Mark Mancina) and beautiful desert landscapes (shot by Ben Davis). If the old man is driving my advice is to get on and enjoy the ride. crying macho

Classified PG-13. Rude language and behavior. Duration: 1 hour 44 minutes. In theaters and on HBO Max.

