Virginia natives win America’s heart and top votes in AGT season 16

PRINCE GEORGE – Local teenager, aerial Aidan Bryant, went from the swing on his tree in Prince George to soaring on the iconic stage at the Dolby Theater in Hollywood as a nominee for America’s Got Talent.

Bryant captured the hearts of America and finished as the 1st runner-up in AGT Season 16.

Dustin Tavella, 35, of Virginia Beach, emerged victorious and America crowned him champion. He won a million dollars and a flagship residence at the Luxor Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas.

Tavella is a magician who aims to inspire audiences by using magic to connect with people from all walks of life. He resides with his wife Kari and their adopted sons Xander and Sylas.

Something very unusual happened during the Finale Performance Show.

After Bryant’s captivating performance, Judge Simon Cowell gave him a one-of-a-kind standing ovation. He climbed to the judge’s table to applaud Bryant’s dangerous act.

Bryant, the host, the other judges, members of the audience and viewers at home couldn’t believe their eyes. Cowell can be pretty blunt when criticizing the show’s performance, but if an act impresses him, he obviously has no trouble expressing it.

“Aidan, I did this because I don’t think a standing ovation was big enough for what it was. You’re incredibly talented,” Cowell said. “Sixteen. Every week you risk your life. Your creativity is out of this world.”

Simon added that he honestly thought Bryant’s final act was one of the best live performances he had ever seen.