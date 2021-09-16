Cat and dog on scooter together break world record

Have you ever heard the expression “fight like cats and dogs”?

For decades, the two species have been used as examples of opposites that simply cannot get along.

However, there is nothing but a forever friendship between Sashimi (a 7 year old Bengal cat) and Lollipop (a 5 year old Boston Terrier) from Ontario, Canada.

They play together, train together and, most surprisingly, take a walk together!

On September 19, 2020, the unlikely couple broke the record for 5m fastest on scooter by dog ​​and cat (pair)with a time of 4.37 seconds, becoming two of the stars of the Guinness World Records 2022 delivered.

Knowing each other since they were puppies and kittens, a unique friendship blossomed between the two.

Sashimi will not train with other cats, preferring Lollipops company, while Lollipop will not share his equipment with any other animal.

“When Lollipop and Sashimi go out in public, the response can only be compared to a media frenzy about a celebrity. People get together! Take videos! They create quite a stir.”– Melissa Millett, Lollipop and Sashimi trainer

Their owner, Melissa Millett, is a 40-year-old professional dog trainer from Ontario.

She has 8 other dogs, among which we find the star of all records Jellybean and 3 other cats.

“Lollipop and Sashimi both enjoyed the scooter on their own and it never occurred to me that they would do it together, ”explains Melissa, explaining how the couple invented this ride on their own.

After that the two becamelenders in crime!

One day while training, Lollipop was working on his scooter when Sashimi ran to try and steal a turn! Sashimi jumped on the scooter first, then Lollipop jumped on it and started pushing her. We were shocked !!! They had invented this tour themselves !!! This is now my absolute favorite ride. – Lemon balm

Taking initiatives doesn’t scare Lollipop: she loves to invent her own tricks, and her improvisation acts are always a great success.

Cue here Sashimi, a Bengal cat that Melissa affectionately describes as a diva.

“She enjoys working, learning new things and stimulating mentally”.

Sashimi loves to hike and is never afraid to challenge her greatest friends. If you’re lucky you might catch her playing the piano, pushing a shopping cart, or of course, riding a scooter.

Melissa adopted Sashimi when she was 10 months old, while Lollipop joined the family when she was 12 weeks old.

At the time, Melissa had recently lost another dog, Butter, in a car accident: after this painful experience, she opened her heart and arms to Lollipop, a well-behaved but deaf Boston Terrier puppy.

Melissa knew she would give him a wonderful home and many friends to play with.

According to Melissa, despite this year’s restrictions, Sashimi hasn’t lost her diva attitude: she still enjoys being photographed, hiking, and playing with her “fellow” dogs.

Lollipop kept busy with new stuff, games and plenty of nap time, enjoying the comforts of her cozy home.

The period of self-isolation also allowed Sashimi and Lollipop to spend more time together, further strengthening their bond.

Last summer we built a custom parkour course for Lollipop and the dogs. We also collected trees and stumps to build all kinds of climbs and hiding places for Sashimi in the catio. We tried to look at the positive and take advantage of projects at home to improve their lives and provide them with mental stimulation. The girls had a great summer even without their usual adventures. -Melisse





The two, along with their adopted brother Jellybean and Melissa, appear in the latest edition of theGuinness World Recordsdelivered.

If you take a closer look, you might see them happily walking around the cover thanks to Rod Hunt’s bespoke illustration.

Can you spot them? (Hint: look near the hot air balloon!)

But Lollipop and Sashimi aren’t Melissa’s only pets.

Full of life and quick wit, the 4-year-old Jellybean dog from Melissas broke two records of his own:

5m fastest pushing a basketball by a dog (10.31 seconds)

(10.31 seconds) Most bouncing basketball passes between a human and a dog in 30 seconds (21)

Jellybean, like Lollipop, is deaf.

Both dogs are adoption ambassadors for deaf or disabled dogs, who are often sleepy at birth due to the mistaken assumption that they cannot be trained.

Yet with their successes, Jellybean and Lollipop are proof that the opposite is true!

These four-legged heroes, with their big hearts and larger-than-life temperaments, are a magnificent example of what any dog ​​can accomplish when surrounded by love and support.

All they needed was someone like Melissa to try their luck and she hopes to inspire many other future dog owners to do the same.

To learn more about Melissas’ record-breaking family, dive into the incredible world of Guinness World Records 2022.



Find your copy now!