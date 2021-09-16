Piers Morgan joins Rupert Murdoch’s media empire





The controversial British television personality said Thursday he had signed a deal with Murdoch’s News Corp and Fox News. He will launch a new TV show in early 2022 and join The Sun and New York Post newspapers as a columnist.

The TV show will air in the UK on talkTV, a new channel announced Thursday, as well as Sky News Australia and the Fox News streaming service Fox Nation in the US. Morgan will also write a new book with News Corp publisher and affiliate HarperCollins and present a series of real-life crime documentaries.

“It’s great to join Rupert Murdoch’s News Corporation after 28 years”, Morgan tweeted . “The place where I started my media career, with the boss who gave me my first big chance. We’re going to have a lot of fun …”

Morgan left ITV’s “Good Morning Britain” in March after targeting Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex. Morgan asked if she was telling the truth about her suicidal thoughts in a successful interview with Oprah Winfrey.

His comments sparked more than 50,000 viewer complaints, but UK media regulator Ofcom recently decided he hadn’t broken up. UK broadcasting rules Murdoch, who made Morgan the youngest editor-in-chief of a British national newspaper in 50 years by putting him in charge of News of the World in 1994, described him on Thursday as “the broadcaster every channel wants but has too much. afraid to hire “. Morgan hosted a show on CNN between 2011 and 2014. “Piers is a brilliant presenter, a talented journalist and talks about what people think and feel,” Murdoch said in a statement. “He has many passionate fans around the world and we are looking forward to expanding his audience.” Murdoch’s new talkTV could turn the news landscape in Britain upside down, which is typically characterized by modest and middling coverage. But its success is not guaranteed. GB News, which has prioritized on-air personalities and opinions over direct news, has struggled since its launch in june . Earlier this week, former BBC reporter Andrew Neil announced that he was resigning as chairman of the channel. News UK said talkTV would broadcast “hourly news bulletins, sports and entertainment shows as well as news, talk, opinion and documentaries.” The launch marks a change in strategy. In April, the company had tell employees that the launch of a “traditional” news channel “was not commercially viable”.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnn.com/2021/09/16/media/piers-morgan-news-corp/index.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos