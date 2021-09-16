“Respect” Aretha Franklin # 1 in the Rolling Stone Top 500





Aretha Franklin’s iconic hit has another feather in its cap. Queen of souls The respect is # 1 in the latest version of List of the 500 greatest songs of all time from the Rolling Stones, released Wednesday, ranking Franklin first in two of the high-profile and debate-generating rankings. The magazine says 500 greatest songs of all time were compiled from votes submitted by more than 250 artists, journalists and industry figures. Detroit music has dominated the Rolling Stones lists in recent years: Marvin Gayes Whats Going On is No. 1 on the magazine’s 500 Greatest Albums of All Time list, last updated in 2020. The title track from Gaye’s 1971 album is also No. 6 in the ranking of new songs.

Franklin is No. 1 on the list of the 100 Greatest Singers of All Time, released in 2008.

Motown musician James Jamerson is No.1 on the list of the 50 greatest bassists of all time, released in 2020. And now Respect is at the top of the song chart, leading the top five with Fight the Power (Public Enemy), A Change is Gonna Come (Sam Cooke), Like a Rolling Stone (Bob Dylan) and Smells Like Teen Spirit. (Nirvana). The new list is the third iteration of the Rolling Stones 500 Greatest Songs of All Time. The original edition with Respect at No. 5 and Dylans Like a Rolling Stone in first place was released in 2004. It was reissued six years later to incorporate 26 songs from the 2000s. Following:Aretha Franklin’s “Respect”: How a Sassy Song Became the Anthem of an Era Following:Aretha Franklin: 10 of her greatest songs The Wednesday Ranking No. 1 is the latest accolade for Franklins’ 1967 hit: Respect, which placed No. 4 on Songs of the Century, a 2001 list produced by the Recording Industry Association of America and the National Endowment for the Arts. The song was also nominated for the Grammy Hall of Fame and is part of the National Recording Registry administered by the Library of Congress. In 2016, Respect ranked # 1 on Detroits 100 Greatest Songs, a free press project that compiled votes from audiences, artists, and music industry professionals. Following:Aretha Franklin’s hymn to women around the world

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.freep.com/story/entertainment/music/brian-mccollum/2021/09/16/aretha-franklin-respect-rolling-stone-500-greatest-songs-all-time/8361359002/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos