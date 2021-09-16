Get to know your favorite actors and artists a little better





Readers of Unions’ first book, Were Going to Need More Wine, know that the actor and activist is a courageous, funny and irreverent storyteller. In this collection of stories from her life, Union returns there, whether she consults a Hollywood shaman, suffers from constipation at an Atlanta strip club, or celebrates the birth of her long-awaited daughter, Kaavia. If We Going to Need More Wine was her first date with readers, You Got Anything Stronger is the first weekend together, says Union: Because just like you think you know someone, it turns out you don’t. ‘Have no idea who a person is until you’ve traveled with them. Dey Street Books, September 14 | Read our review Anyone who has been on the parenting side of a wither-eyed teenager knows that raising children can be a humbling experience. Foxx has been there and the name of its first chapter tells you what to expect from this memoir: Parenting You Aint Ready for It. In addition to the cast’s revelations of his triumphs and failures as a father, readers can expect an intro from Foxx’s daughter, 27, Corinne, who writes, I Feel Like My Dad Wanted write a book on fatherhood so he can share the lessons he has learned along the way. Grand Central, October 19 Tell us: What are you most excited to read this fall?

It’s not a coming-out story, says Porter, best known for his roles in Pose and Kinky Boots. Instead, he offers his tale of his black and gay childhood in Pittsburgh. By the age of 5, it was too clear to me that something was wrong with me, writes Porter, 51. Everyone knew it, and I knew it too. He delves into the therapy meant to cure him, the bullying and sexual abuse that shaped his childhood, the inspiration he received from his mother and how he found his singular voice and sense of style in the process. of road. Abrams, October 19 If you’ve listened to the podcast that inspired their book, you know that Barack Obama and Bruce Springsteen have a remarkable rapport, whether they discuss race, class, music, money, parenthood, or just fun to drive. in The Bosss Corvette (sorry, Secret Service). Their frank and sincere conversations span the distance between the American dream and American reality, as Obama puts it. With annotated speeches, handwritten lyrics and photographs from their personal libraries, Renegades the book promises to deepen a unique partnership. Couronne, October 26

Fans of The Good Wife may remember the shy reserve of Eli Gold, the Machiavellian political consultant played by Alan Cumming, whose crisp performance leaves no trace of his Scottish roots. The meeting of Cumming readers in his second memoir is the opposite: simple, without burden, without spin. In Baggage, he writes, at some of my greatest career highs I have been the most unhappy and confused. At my most famous, I felt the lowest self-esteem. Cummings continues, this is a book about my career, my mental health issues, my many forays into love and sexuality and everything in between. Dey Street Books, October 26 After his incarceration by the Chinese authorities in 2011, the artist and activist began to reflect more closely on his relationship with his father, a poet exiled in Little Siberia after falling out of favor with the Communist regime. The chapters open with verses from her father’s poetry as Ai traces her own artistic development as well as the arc of her father’s life. Crown, November 2

Will, by Will Smith, with Mark Manson Maybe you watched him in prime time as Fresh Prince of Bel-Air. Maybe he landed on your radar as a crafty con artist in Six Degrees of Separation or as a hopeless father in The Pursuit of Happyness. Maybe you hummed Friend Like Me from the Aladdin soundtrack (yes, that’s his voice). It doesn’t matter how long or how many times you’ve enjoyed Smiths’ performances, you don’t know him. His memoir promises to take readers from his fearful childhood days in West Philadelphia to the current incarnation of Smiths, as a celebrity who has, according to the books website, taken a deep journey of knowledge of self. Penguin Press, November 9 Throughout her life, Highsmith was staunchly private: she repelled efforts to write an authoritative biography, and interviewers dreaded her one-syllable yes or no answers. But after her death in 1995, her many diaries and personal notebooks were discovered and it seemed clear that she had hoped for their eventual publication, providing readers with a window into her self-image, literary experiences, and some of her most important thoughts. dark and discriminatory. Its longtime publisher has assembled thousands of these pages into one volume. As Highsmith wrote in a 1950 entry: Writing, of course, is a substitute for the life I can’t live. Liveright, November 16

