The Year Broadway Goes Dark ‘- CBS New York

(CBS Local) – The past year and a half has been one of the most difficult times for Don Darryl Rivera and his family. The actor and his wife are both artists on Broadway and they haven’t been able to do what they love or provide for their families through their work on stage because the pandemic has shut down Broadway. Rivera is one of many interviewed around this time in a new CBSN documentary titled “Ghost Light: the year Broadway went dark. “

The documentary highlights how workers on Broadway held their hopes up when their entire industry died out, how they adjusted, and how excited they are for their shows to return. CBS Local DJ Sixsmith spoke with Rivera about the biggest challenges he has faced, his journey as Iago in the Broadway production of “Aladdin” and how he became a real estate agent during the pandemic.

“Ghost Light: The Year Broadway Went Dark” airs on CBSN Thursday, September 16 at 9 p.m. EST / PST.

“Tuesday night was the reopening of The Lion King and I got to be in the audience,” Rivera said. “It was incredibly magical. The energy coming from New York and the people sitting in the audience was amazing. I’m just over the moon and thrilled for myself, my friends and family to bring the theater back to people and bring Broadway back to New York City. “

Viewers of the documentary will be able to hear actors, theater workers, composers and producers who have all been affected by the Broadway shutdown. While Rivera has been able to turn to real estate and support her family that way, the past year and a half have been one of the most difficult times of her life.

“I’m the original Iago in Disney’s Aladdin, so I’ve been with the show since 2014, when we opened on Broadway,” Rivera said. “This show has been a part of my life for a long time and not to have it, my life here on the east coast has literally only revolved around the show. When we closed it was devastating. I have a 5 year old at home and my wife also works on Broadway and we weren’t used to putting our daughter to sleep at night. The babysitter would come tuck her in on weeknights and weekend nights and all of a sudden we had these silver liners. The struggles were real. It was a really strange adjustment.

Rivera says he initially counted the days he wasn’t on stage and didn’t perform. He changed his mind and focused on hoping to return to the stage one day. The actor will have the opportunity to do so when “Aladdin” reopens on Broadway later this month.

“People want to see Broadway and we really want to give it to them,” Rivera said. “This relationship of having an audience and being able to tell stories again, it made hope 1000% real.”

Download the CBS News app and watch the documentary Thursday night at 9 p.m. EST / PST on CBSN.