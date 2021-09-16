Entertainment
The Year Broadway Goes Dark ‘- CBS New York
(CBS Local) – The past year and a half has been one of the most difficult times for Don Darryl Rivera and his family. The actor and his wife are both artists on Broadway and they haven’t been able to do what they love or provide for their families through their work on stage because the pandemic has shut down Broadway. Rivera is one of many interviewed around this time in a new CBSN documentary titled “Ghost Light: the year Broadway went dark. “
The documentary highlights how workers on Broadway held their hopes up when their entire industry died out, how they adjusted, and how excited they are for their shows to return. CBS Local DJ Sixsmith spoke with Rivera about the biggest challenges he has faced, his journey as Iago in the Broadway production of “Aladdin” and how he became a real estate agent during the pandemic.
READ MORE: Gabby Petito research: Video shows couple questioned about physical altercation in Utah
“Ghost Light: The Year Broadway Went Dark” airs on CBSN Thursday, September 16 at 9 p.m. EST / PST.
“Tuesday night was the reopening of The Lion King and I got to be in the audience,” Rivera said. “It was incredibly magical. The energy coming from New York and the people sitting in the audience was amazing. I’m just over the moon and thrilled for myself, my friends and family to bring the theater back to people and bring Broadway back to New York City. “
Viewers of the documentary will be able to hear actors, theater workers, composers and producers who have all been affected by the Broadway shutdown. While Rivera has been able to turn to real estate and support her family that way, the past year and a half have been one of the most difficult times of her life.
READ MORE: De Blasio Says NYC Ready To Administer COVID Vaccine Booster Injections Once FDA Approves
“I’m the original Iago in Disney’s Aladdin, so I’ve been with the show since 2014, when we opened on Broadway,” Rivera said. “This show has been a part of my life for a long time and not to have it, my life here on the east coast has literally only revolved around the show. When we closed it was devastating. I have a 5 year old at home and my wife also works on Broadway and we weren’t used to putting our daughter to sleep at night. The babysitter would come tuck her in on weeknights and weekend nights and all of a sudden we had these silver liners. The struggles were real. It was a really strange adjustment.
Rivera says he initially counted the days he wasn’t on stage and didn’t perform. He changed his mind and focused on hoping to return to the stage one day. The actor will have the opportunity to do so when “Aladdin” reopens on Broadway later this month.
“People want to see Broadway and we really want to give it to them,” Rivera said. “This relationship of having an audience and being able to tell stories again, it made hope 1000% real.”
NO MORE NEWS: Governor Murphy Says New Jersey Is On Track To Universal Pre-K
Download the CBS News app and watch the documentary Thursday night at 9 p.m. EST / PST on CBSN.
Sources
2/ https://newyork.cbslocal.com/2021/09/16/broadway-returns-don-darryl-rivera-aladdin/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]