Actor L. Steven Taylor is the king behind ‘The Lion King’





NEW YORK (AP) – L. Steven Taylor got the life-changing call in 2005: Would he like to make his Broadway debut in “The Lion King”? It was only a six-month contract, but he accepted it, uprooting his family and moving to New York.

“Six months turned into 16,” Taylor says with a smile. “The show kept pulling me back, reminding me. This is my home.

Taylor was honored to reboot “The Lion King” this week as Mufasa, the King, after 18 months of silence due to the pandemic. Roars greeted him as he stood atop Pride Rock during Tuesday’s reopening. Being back is both familiar and not.

“It’s just different and the same,” he says. “It’s kind of those two feelings that are constantly fighting all over the place.” Taylor started out on the Broadway set, went on tour, took a break from other work, returned the ensemble, returned to tour, and has been Mufasa on Broadway for the past six years. Taylor – born Steven Lamar Taylor but who becomes L. Steven Taylor professionally – matured in the role of Mufasa, gradually making it his own. He was a young father when he started on the show and now his son is in college studying musical theater. “He’s everyone’s favorite dad, you know what I mean?” This gravity weight of what I was walking in was very heavy on me at first just because I just wanted to do it right, ”he says. “When I started playing the part, I was 26 years old. I was a very young father. And all I was trying to do was not mess it up. So every time I put on the costume it felt like I was sort of playing in daddy’s clothes. Over time, he imbued the role with his own personality and rebuilt his body to easily wear the costume, which he warns will “swallow you up,” especially the king’s tall headdress. “I had enough confidence in who I am as a father, as an actor, to fit those elements into this role and vice versa. There are a lot of things that I learned from playing this role that I did. like to think that i implemented in my father life in my relationship with my son. Taylor recounts the first time her son saw him as Mufasa. Her young son, Steven Taylor Jr., and a friend were seated in the front row when – spoiler alert – Mufasa dies and is buried in the ground. From the stage, Taylor could hear her son’s friend say, “Your father is dead now. To which his son replied: “He’s just playing!” Adrienne Walker, who plays Nala on the show, calls Taylor a natural leader and comforter. He frequently checked her during the shutdown, even offering to drive her to and from the doctor’s office once because she didn’t want to take the metro. “He’s a leader and he cares and it’s not visible. It’s just who he is, ”she said. During the forced hiatus of “The Lion King,” Taylor had to pivot. He has performed online gigs and turned his son’s old bedroom into a recording studio for telling audiobooks. He and his partner, Holly Ann Butler, an actress on the Broadway musical “Diana”, made some funny videos, one of which went semi-viral called “The Tango Quarantine.” He also took the time to think about what he wanted to be. “Revisiting the things that were important to me during that time was a really key factor in getting me through this, reconnecting with family and even cutting some friends,” he says. On a larger scale, Taylor also applauded proposed reforms and pledges to make the theater industry more inclusive, galvanized by the George Floyd murder and protests last summer. “Broadway itself has always been that kind of lofty ideal that didn’t really change. Broadway was that immutable thing, ”he says. “We are what makes Broadway and that should reflect that.” In addition to his regular job, Taylor and a castmate of “The Lion King” are writing a musical and he would love to return to TV and film – mediums “I didn’t think I would enjoy it as much as I do,” he said. “The most important thing for me is to be able to tell stories of people who are underrepresented in any field. And that’s probably where most of my efforts will go from now on. “ While “The Lion King” has aired on Broadway for 23 years, Taylor believes it’s the perfect show to lead the world towards a more equitable and inclusive future. “We’re a predominantly black cast, so people come to see a predominantly black cast telling this particular story. We represent royalty. We are not the stereotypes you see on TV. We are kings, queens, you know what I mean? We have flaws, but we understand these things, ”he says. ___ Mark Kennedy is at http://twitter.com/KennedyTwits

