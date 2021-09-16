Mallika Sherawat Calls “Misogynistic” How the Actor’s “Girlfriend” Has Been Blamed by the Public for Her Death | Bollywood





Mallika Sherawat, without taking any names, seems to have reacted to the death of Sushant Singh Rajput and the events that followed. The actor died in June 2020 and in the weeks that followed his girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty was charged with money laundering and encouraging his suicide. The Welcome actor, who will be seen in the digital series Nakaab, said people, in a very misogynistic way, blame Rhea Chakraborty. Speaking to SpotboyE, Mallika Sherawat said: Last year an actor passed away and people started to blame his girlfriend in a very misogynistic way. Again, it comes down to the perception towards women, how we treat women. There was no proof that the poor girlfriend was involved, they started to blame her, to manipulate her. The role of social media in all of this. This is all included on our Nakaab show. When asked if the upcoming show was inspired by the events that unfolded after the actor’s death, Mallika replied: I don’t want to take any names, but I would definitely say there are a lot of things. similar. Last year, Sushant’s father, KK Singh, filed an FIR against Rhea, accusing him and his family. Rhea and her brother Showik Chakraborty, among others, have been questioned by ED, NCB and CBI in connection with the case. She was later arrested on a drug-related charge and spent nearly a month in Byculla Prison. Rhea recently made her acting comeback with Chehre, with Emraan Hashmi and Amitabh Bachchan. Also Read: Mallika Sherawat Asked About ‘Sexual Proposals’ Says Women Get In These Positions Meanwhile, the Nakaab trailer was released earlier this month. Besides Mallika, the series also includes Esha Gupta and Ankita Chakrobarty. The series revolves around the high-profile death of a leading actor. Police are investigating whether it is an accident, suicide or murder. Mallika, who plays Zohra Mehra, is the prime suspect while Esha, who plays Aditi, is the investigator.

