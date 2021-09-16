A new species of fly named after the dredge icon RuPaul





A newly discovered species of fly has been named after the RuPaul drag icon, thanks to its “rainbow colors and legs for days.” Bryan Lessard, CSIRO (Commonwealth Scientific and Industrial Research Organization) entomologist, built a reputation for naming his findings after famous people, with his announcement of the Beyoncé fly – Scaptia beyonceae – in 2011 which caused a sensation. But none has left entomology as gagged as its latest discovery. We need your consent to load this Instagram contentWe use Instagram to manage additional content that may place cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please check their details and accept them to load the content.Manage preferences Opaluma’s rupaul soldier fly is part of a new genus of fly called Opaluma, which takes its name from the Latin words for opal and thorn, and is said to look like “little gems buzzing around the forest floor. “, according to Lessard, as quoted in The Guardian. As if that dazzling rainbow extravaganza wasn’t enough, the rupaul soldier fly has a distinctive thorn nestled in its abdomen, so you know it’s fierce. Given that, it’s no wonder Lessard chose the towering, puffy-haired drag queen as the insect’s namesake. As the creator of RuPaul’s Drag Race, the American star introduced flirtation to mainstream audiences and was a familiar face at high-profile events in the ’90s. However, it wasn’t until RuPaul ran the drag competition that she (as male drag artists often use female pronouns) became the multi-trait mogul she is today. “I watched a lot of RuPaul’s Drag Race while examining the species and I know that would challenge RuPaul on the trail by serving him fierce looks, ”Lessard said. We need your consent to load this Instagram contentWe use Instagram to manage additional content that may place cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please check their details and accept them to load the content.Manage preferences “He’s got a shiny metallic rainbow-colored suit, and he’s got legs for days. I think once (Ru) sees the fly, she’ll realize it’s pretty fierce and, hopefully enjoy the name. “ This is a wise choice on the part of the scientist because, just as RuPaul brought drag into the mainstream, Lessard hopes that by naming a species after a well-known character, more attention will be paid to the species in general. Having discovered 50 species of flies, Lessard undertakes to shed light on the species. “There is a new wave of entomologists using pop culture to spark interest in our science and what we do, which is really exciting,” he said. “It’s a great way to bring attention to the importance of flies, to get as many people as possible to talk about these species that need help, so that they can be protected. “With bushfire recovery efforts, normally the interest is in cute and cuddly species like koalas, but a lot of invertebrates don’t pay attention, and they are the essential workers of our ecosystem… it really is. important that we study them. “

