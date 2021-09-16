I Am Burt Reynolds US premiere showcases actors’ lives at Breck Film Fest

Burt Reynolds is playing with some puppies. The actor is the subject of I Am Burt Reynolds, which premieres in the United States on Saturday, September 18.

The Burt Reynolds Estate / Courtesy Photo

Shortly after the third anniversary of Burt Reynolds ‘death, Breck Film Fest attendees will be able to see the actors’ lives in a whole new light with the US premiere of a poignant documentary on Saturday, September 18. Entitled I Am Burt Reynolds, it traces the life of an icon who started as a football player, had a starring role in Deliverance, and made smash hits with Smokey and the Bandit, among others.

This is the fifth entry in the I Am series for the Canadian filmmaker Adrian Buitenhuis . His first, I Am Heath Ledger, was released in 2017 and was followed by I Am Sam Kinison, I Am Paul Walker and I Am Patrick Swayze.

The son of a non-fiction writer and brother of a director, Buitenhuis said it was a natural progression for him to become a documentary director. He studied art history in Montreal and worked as a photographer and mixed media artist while training in the camera department with his sister. After earning his Masters of Fine Arts from Simon Fraser University, he turned to writing, directing and producing films, and he found his place in documentaries.

Buitenhuis said his collage work is now more of a creative escape, but he loves the way the film incorporates various art forms such as writing and photography.

I still have an artistic career, but you kind of have to choose, said Buitenhuis. For my life, having a family and making a living, film seems to be the way to go.

Buitenhuis directed a National Geographic series with Network Entertainment, which is also responsible for other documentaries such as I Am Bruce Lee and I Am Jackie O, before being selected for the movie Ledger. He loved the challenge of finding a story in someone’s life story, and he always hears about the effects of the Ledger documentary.

At the end of the day, that’s what you want is for a film to make an impact, train people and help people in some way, Buitenhuis said.

He believes fans of Reynolds’ career and those less familiar will enjoy the biography and hopefully learn something new. Buitenhuis said it was a portrait of an important actor and filmmaker as well as a history lesson.

With Burt, it was truly a journey into the history of cinema, Buitenhuis said. … His story is truly Hollywood history. He had a connection to old Hollywood that I never met in any of the movies I made before.

Buitenhuis began working with the Reynolds family on the film in the summer of 2019, filming interviews with Bruce Dern, Joe Namath, Jon Voight, Ariel Winter and others before the coronavirus pandemic. Buitenhuis said Reynolds was a donor and collector, and the intimate location gave him some insight into the man.

Although the pandemic has cut potential talks cut short, Buitenhuis is grateful to those he spoke to and the help he received, especially from Reynolds’ former wife Loni Anderson. His participation, as well as that of his son Quintons, allowed Buitenhuis to show the fatherly side of Reynolds that is not often seen. He had access to Polaroid photos, home videos and more. Combined with an unreleased 1973 documentary from the Merv Griffin estate on Reynolds, Buitenhuis was thrilled to use the material.

Additionally, Buitenhuis found that people were very open when sharing their experiences with Reynolds, as so many interactions were positive. For example, Reynolds has been active in raising other people in their Hollywood careers. One of these interviewees is Marilu Henner. Henner, who was personally chosen by Reynolds to star in Cannonball Run II, worked with him five times.

She knew many of Burt’s steps, Buitenhuis said. Burt went through a lot of changes in his life over time, and Marilu was there for it and was always Burt’s choice for roles.

Henner said they were very up to date, never lost contact and saw each other just a few months before he passed away.

He was extraordinary, said Henner. I think about him all the time and miss him every day.

16-year-old Burt Reynolds shoots a bow to prepare to shoot an arrow at a target. Reynolds’ life from football player to Hollywood star is documented in the movie I Am Burt Reynolds.

The Burt Reynolds Estate / Courtesy Photo

According to Henner, Reynolds was the type of movie star who didn’t behave like one. Rather, he was a warm and open person who showered people with gifts and made them feel welcome.

No one was surprised that Burt ran out of money because he was always doing things for the team, for his friends, for his cast members and for other people, Henner said.

It was a no-brainer for Henner, who also played his wife for four seasons on the sitcom Evening Shade, to participate in the documentary and share his stories.

I think maybe I wanted to tell some stories about Burt that maybe other people wouldn’t know, or just my personal experience with him and how such a remarkable man he was, she said.

It didn’t make the movie, but one story Henner recalled involved a guest star on Evening Shade. Playing the girlfriend of Henner and Reynolds’ son, the new actress was nervous and groped the lines. While others may not have been so patient on set, Henner said Reynolds told the actress to take her time.

He totally calmed her down, she took her time and was really successful, said Henner, adding that Reynolds knew how to make people feel safe and cultivate talent. He was so happy, and he came over and gave her a hug. And this young actress was Hilary Swank.

Despite Reynolds’ praise, Buitenhuis and Henner recognize that the documentary is not just a sheet of glossy paper. He honestly details his money issues, the times he took less serious movies, and his health issues.

You see the good, the bad, the ugly; you see it all, said Henner. You see so many different parts of him, and it tells a story. He catches you. It haunts you. This movie haunted me for days, and even now, speaking of it, I still get that feeling.

Illustrating the truth in the whole image is essential for a filmmaker like Buitenhuis. This is why he attends a panel on the subject at the festival on Saturday morning before the film. Buitenhuis said it was essential to gain the subject’s confidence.

We always have the opportunity to paint an honest picture of the people we’re directing the movie about, and that can be difficult, Buitenhuis said of his work on the I Am series. But I think it’s important.

The Saturday screening will be followed by a Hollywood premiere Monday, September 20 and an unveiling of the monument is planned for the evening at the Hollywood Forever Cemetery. Still, Buitenhuis has said he’s not sure when the film will be released, making Breckenridge’s in-person event one of the few occasions to see I Am Burt Reynolds.