



Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or TV Movie Nominees: Cynthia Erivo, Genius: Aretha; Michaela Coel, I can destroy you; Kate Winslet, Eastttown mare; Anya Taylor-Joy, The Queen’s Gambit; Elizabeth Olsen, WandaVision Prediction: And were back too close to call. In fact, given the little traction Genius: Aretha won, we can probably push Cynthia Erivo out of the race. That leaves Kate Winslet, a returning winner; Michaela Coel, who has more nominations in 2021 than any of her fellow nominees; Anya Taylor-Joy, who has previously won Golden Globes, SAG and Critics Choice Awards equivalents; and Elizabeth Olsen, who has the power of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (and Disney) behind her. The Queen’s Gambit and WandaVision have already started collecting statues at the Creative Arts Emmys. Corn Easttown mare probably stuck in the minds of voters just as much, thanks in large part to Kate winsletperformance of s. In this case, the down-to-earth quality of Mares may actually give Winslet an edge over its competition. IMDYArabella is also wonderfully human and flawed, but again, I’m a little worried that despite her fearless performance, the TV Academy is content to just reward Coel for his writing on the series. Emmy voters love Brits and they’ve awarded Winslet once before, so I’m going to call this one for Winslet. Preference: The good news is that whoever wins, this victory will be well deserved. Whatever you think of their respective series, all of these nominees did an exceptional job. Corn Michaela coelS victory would be the most rewarding, not to say exciting, can you imagine his acceptance speech? PS: Mbedu helps omission in this category remains a major point of contention for me. The way she brought Cora to life The Underground Railroad, and brought to life as a central character, is simply breathtaking. You’re wrong, Emmy voters!

