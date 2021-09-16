White House offered to call Nicki Minaj to address concerns about COVID vaccine





The White House would love to have a word or two with Nicki Minaj after the rapper revealed on Monday that she had not attended the Met Gala due to the events’ vaccination requirements, which constantly worry her. On Wednesday, Minaj said that due to the social media frenzy caused by his statements, the hangar was asked if he would like to travel to Washington, DC to find out more about the vaccine firsthand. The White House invited me and I think it’s a step in the right direction, she tweeted. Yes, I’m going. I’ll be dressed in all pink like The revenge of a blonde so they know I’m serious. I will ask questions on behalf of people who are laughed at just because they are human. However, a White House official clarified People that they didn’t invite Minaj so much to the White House that they offered to give her a brief public health education over the phone. They said: As we have done with others, we offered to call Nicki Minaj and one of our doctors to answer her questions about the safety and effectiveness of the vaccine. Governments are offering to provide musician Megatron with some additional information after she announced on Twitter on Monday that she had recently contracted the coronavirus, but remained skeptical of the vaccine’s effectiveness. I was getting ready for the VMAs then I shot a video and guess who had COVID ?, she wrote. Do you know what it is like not being able to kiss or hold your little baby for more than a week? A baby who is only used to his mom? To get vaccinated Duck just told me he got covid from THE VACCINE when Chile was so good. The Grammy winner also said she had the exact same symptoms as ppl with the damn vaccine. She went on to say that if she gets the vaccine, it wouldn’t be because the Met requires it, but rather, after I feel like I’ve done enough research. I’m working on this now. Her too claims that his cousin in Trinidad would not receive the vaccine because his friend had done so and became impotent due to a side effect of swollen testicles. However, the Minister of Health of Trinidad and Tobago Terrence Deyalsingh has since debunked this claim, saying that it is wrong and that there is no record of anything like this happening. Expert in infectious diseases Dr Anthony Fauci also said about Minaj’s statements, I don’t blame her for anything, but she should think twice before spreading information that really has no basis except as a one-off anecdote, and it’s not the purpose of science. More great stories from Vanity Show Natalie Portman on Britney Spears and the Scent of Love

Behind the surprising spirit of Queen Elizabeth

Are Literary Jonathans Still Relevant?

The true story of a Hollywood Partnership built and destroyed by money, sex and fame

The best shampoo bars to lighten the environmental burden of 2021

Ben Affleck & Jennifer Lopez Enjoy Summers End

The most influential pop-rock group of all time? The Monkees!

Normal parenting advice from Prince William and Kate Middletons

From the archive: Meet the women who Domesticated the Rolling Stones

Sign up to The Buyline to receive an organized list of fashion, book and beauty purchases in a weekly newsletter.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.vanityfair.com/style/2021/09/white-house-call-nicki-minaj-coronavirus-vaccination-concerns-met-gala The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos