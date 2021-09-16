Richard E. Grant puts his best foot forward: veteran actor stars as gay warrior queen in “Everybody’s Talking About Jamie”

On the heels of his Oscar-nominated role of Jack Hock in Can You Ever Forgive Me? Alongside Melissa McCarthy, actor Richard E. Grant takes on another aging gay man who embodies AIDS-era homosexuality. This time around, however, British actor Hugo Battersby’s character is literally in heels.

In Everybodys Talking About Jamie, adapted from the British coming-of-age musical, Grants Hugo plays Loco Chanelle, one of the most popular drag queens on the scene during a major turning point in the liberation movement. gay, when AIDS devastated the LGBTQ + community and forever changed the men, like Hugo, who lived it.

She wasn’t just a drag queen, she was a warrior queen. Just the kind of character that Jamie (Max Harwood), the film’s main character, needs as he navigates his young queer life as the budding queen whom bullies and the school administration keep him from being. himself.

Grant, also known for his roles in Bram Stokers Dracula, Spice World and Gosford Park, spoke about the role days before the heartbreaking death of his wife, veteran Hollywood voice and dialect coach Joan Washington. In our interview, Grant talked about the main differences between Jack and Hugo, how the frenzy of RuPauls Drag Race’s 11 seasons was his crash course in drag, and the unforeseen issue of being in costume and having to pee.

You look good at drag, Richard. It makes me think that maybe you had a dating history. Is this something we should be talking about?

Chris, this is all due to the stunning illustrations by Guy Common, the makeup artist and applicator; Nadia Stacey for the statue-shaped wig; and Guy Speranza, for his amazing double D bra costume. That’s all their job. I can’t take any credit for this, either. They provided the armor for it.

Was it the double D bra that really helped you embody Loco?

And six inch heels, leopard skin tights and 6’8 “and having to lean through the doors. It does something to your psyche. [Laughs.]

Did playing Loco make you think of your own drag name if, say, you were to compete in RuPaul’s Drag Race?

I think it would have to be Regina DLumpcious.

I look forward to the national tour.

Oh my God. I watched 11 series of RuPaul’s Drag Race in three weeks. I’ve never seen drag before, so I thought this was the best way to try and immerse myself in the vulnerability and sheer determination that you need to have to live this life.

How did your crash course in drag prepare you to play Loco?

Vulnerability, on the one hand, and the incredible nerve that it takes, and then casting shade and daring, and that every drag artist had prejudices to overcome, whether within their own family or in the society. So I thought the courage they have is absolutely extraordinary. They may cry backstage or have a crisis or tragedy happened, and yet they take the stage with all that gear and just deliver. And I felt that was really the key to Hugo / Loco. These two sides, it’s so extreme.

Hugo’s story is one of the resilience he lives through the AIDS epidemic, lost many friends to the virus, including his partner and Jamie acknowledges it.

It’s kind of an emotional anchor and [theres] the historical overview too, because Jamie comes out happy at the age of 16. His real struggle is to convince the school to accept him in drag, which is a very different journey from what Hugo went through with Stonewall, the hedonism of the 70s and the legalization of homosexuality, certainly, in the United States. United Kingdom in 1967, which is a historical nod. Then this AIDS scourge followed in the 80s and 90s, where you know generations of people were wiped out. It’s such a different struggle than what Jamie knows and goes through. And I thought doing a cut with a song called This Was Me was a really smart way to bring that historical context into the movie.

How do you know so much LGBTQ + history?

Where I grew up in this tiny country in South East Africa, I can’t remember meeting someone I knew to be gay. But certainly, when I went to college and university of drama and theater, there were a lot of homosexuals. So I guess by osmosis and buildup of people around you. So many designers, makeup artists and costume designers in my professional experience have been gay. I think this informs you. The people who had the best parties or the best clothes or the best music choices were the people who in my experience were gay.

So it seemed like the chosen people were being compared to the rest of us, who wore loose clothes or didn’t have good taste, which I know plays a complete cliché. I was also friends with an actor called Ian Charleson, who starred in Chariots of Fire in the early 80’s. He died of AIDS in 1990. I worked with him several times. So he was really the inspiration for the way I approached the role of Jack Hock in Can You Ever Forgive Me? Then I went to RuPaul’s school on TV to try and learn how to play Hugo Battersby / Loco Chanelle. So I think you can’t work in show business and not be educated by homosexuals. You would have to be in a universe where you only make action movies with hyper-macho people to not be aware.

A few years ago you said it was unjustifiable when straight actors play gay roles, which is obviously an ongoing conversation in the business world. But you are gay in this movie.

This is the first thing I said to [director] Jonathan Butterell when he offered me this role. I said, you should pick a drag artist or an openly gay actor to play this role because you and I are going to be in trouble for doing that. And he said: The creative team is all gay, and we’ve decided you have sad eyes, and we think you’re right about this role. So I said, well, you know, if it happens to you or mine that you should have picked a gay actor, to drag us into this, be warned. But he was very determined.

Do you think Jack and Hugo would be friends if they met on the street?

I think Jack is such a gregarious huckster, and chances are he never saw himself as a failure. While I think Hugo knows he’s a failure. And he lost his partner. Jack had lost his partner as well, but there is something innately optimistic about him, about Jack Hock, which is what makes him silly and funny and vulnerable. Whereas Hugo is until he meets Jamie, who really ignites his love of drag and gives him sort of a brief second act in his life.

I think Jack Hock would probably think Hugo was a sad old has-been [laughs] and not worth worrying about. And certainly, because he had no money. Jack was completely obsessed with whoever was going to give him a drug deal, a free meal, or a couch. Hugo has nothing to offer. He would just think he was a sad old queen. (laughs) He wouldn’t have time for himself, definitely.

If there is another straight guy who wants to turn into drag, what advice can you offer him?

Go on a diet. [Laughs.] And when you’re hanging out and coming home, be warned in advance that you can’t eat or drink anything other than sips through a straw because the [work] what it takes to get out of all that gear to go pee is so monumental that you have to develop the thinking and physicality of a camel’s bladder.

It doesn’t seem like a very pleasant experience when you describe it like that.

It is extremely uncomfortable.

Is this the first time you’ve walked in such high heels?

Yeah, this is my first time drag.

Well, I mean, you can still walk in heels without being hanging out, Richard.

True. I’m a 70s teenager, so I had wedge heels, but not as high as these.

How high were these?

Oh, four inches.

Did you manage to follow them? No accident?

Oh yeah, because the corners of those in the 70s were like two square inches. These drag shoes were stiletto heels. Torture chambers. Have you been in drag?

No full drag.

Well, there is always tonight.

This interview has been condensed and edited for clarity. “Everybody’s Talking About Jamie” premieres Friday, September 17 on Prime Video.