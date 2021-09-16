Britney Spears deleted her Instagram account to celebrate her engagement





Britney spears It’s officially off Instagram no longer, but she promised she wasn’t gone forever. On Tuesday afternoon, fans noticed that the pop star account was suddenly missing from the social media platform. But Spears assured everyone on Twitter later that night that nothing bad was happening, she just needed to unplug a bit to celebrate all of the recent milestones in her life. Don’t worry, she wrote, I’m just taking a little break on social networks to celebrate my engagement !!!! I come back soon. A source who spoke People also confirmed that Spears is taking a hiatus, as are many celebrities. It was his decision, and nothing else was to be read in it. She is in a great place, legally and personally. But another insider told Sixth page that the singer also logged off to make a statement. She’s happy and in a great place, and silence can be a powerful thing and a powerful message, they said. The source added that it was her decision and that she wanted to take the time to have fun offline in light of the successful path she has been and continues to be on. [following] the news of [her engagement]. The move comes after Spears announced on Sunday that she and her longtime boyfriend Sam Asghari were finally engaged. The Grammy winner casually shared the big news on Instagram, posting a video of herself showing off her engagement ring in various poses alongside Asghari before planting a kiss on her cheek. Fuck I can’t believe it !!!!!!, she wrote in the caption followed by a series of ring emojis. Soon after, subscribers flooded his comments section with questions about whether or not to sign any type of legal document to protect Spearss’s multi-million dollar estate. Asghari tried to allay fans’ concerns on Monday, jokingly writing on her Instagram Stories, Thanks to everyone concerned about the marriage contract! Of course were getting [an] iron clad prenup to protect my jeep and shoe collection in case [sic] she dumps me one day. More great stories from Vanity Show Natalie Portman on Britney Spears and the Scent of Love

