Nicholas Ralph Things You Didn’t Know About The Actor

Nicholas Ralph has become a household name thanks to his role as James Herriot in the Channel 5 drama All creatures big and small season 2But before joining the legendary 1970s veterinary drama, Nicholas also appeared in movies. Devil’s light, a most reluctant convert, and Wife.

But what else should we know about the actor behind the Yorkshire Dales vet?

While Nicholas grew up in the Scottish Highlands, he was actually born in Cape Town. He not only spent his youth in South Africa, but he also had family in Georgia and Texas, meaning he also spent much of his childhood visiting the United States.

He gets along wonderfully with his co-star Rachel Shenton

Asked by PBS.org on his friendship with All creatures big and small co-star Rachel Shenton, Nicholas revealed they have a really great bond … “We’re having so much fun. Before a take, if it’s something fun and James and Helen are laughing or really enjoying being in. company with each other, we try to make you laugh, either make a silly voice or sometimes Rach will make faces. “

Nicholas has formed a great friendship with All Creatures Great and Small co-star Rachel Shenton. (Image credit: Channel 5 / Playground Television (UK) LTD)

He had a close shave with the animals on the set

The old saying has always warned TV stars against working with children and animals … and Nicholas can attest to it! He told us, “So last year we had Jester the bull that was two tons and the size of a shed. This series we have Monty the bull which is getting smaller and smaller but from the same bloodline. and from the same breeders. He’s still a big guy! I had to learn to ring my nose. It can be quite intimidating with the bigger animals, but luckily they are so well trained so everything was fine. “

Growing up playing soccer a lot, Nicholas says he can see a lot of similarities between sports and working on the set of a TV show. He said PBS.org: “More often than not I was also captain of the football team, growing up, and I loved that and it’s something that I really missed. And then being one of the main characters ( in All creatures big and small), I really felt that part of the responsibility again, like the role of captain. I loved it and trying to bring everyone together, and found something that I thought I would never find since playing football. “

He grew up surrounded by farm animals

Nicholas’ connection to animals on screen as veterinarian James Herriot isn’t just for show, the actor actually grew up with cattle pretty much in his backyard in the Scottish Highlands. He said PBS.org: “When we were little, the farmer would put us on a cow’s back and take us along the garden. We called her Friendly because she wasn’t afraid of us, which is pretty cute. cows that burst and they would be in your yard, munching on the flowers. “

He had to do a ‘vet bootcamp’ for the role of James Herriot

Although he already knows one end of cow to cow before getting the role through his childhood in rural Scotland, Nicholas said Town and countryside that he attended a veterinary training camp before the start of filming: “From the start I said,” I want to do as much as possible, which is still allowed “, because the rules concerning animals in entertainment has changed over the past 75 years, so now you can’t do that one, the animal doesn’t need it, and two, you’re not trained to do. “

Nicholas attended a “vet training camp” before filming as James Herriot. (Image credit: masterpiece)

Nicholas Ralph’s information pack

Answers to the most frequently asked questions about the actor ….

How old is Nicolas Ralph? Nicholas was born in 1990, which makes him 31 years old.

In What City Was Nicholas Ralph Born? Nicholas Ralph was born in Cape Town, South Africa.

Is Nicholas Ralph married? No, Nicholas is not married.

Does Nicholas Ralph have children? No, Nicolas does not have children.

Twitter: @NicolasRalph_

Instagram: @nicolasralph_

