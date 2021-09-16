Bollywood recap for September 16

Anil Kapoor reacts to trolls saying he lives with plastic surgeon and drinks snake blood

Anil Kapoor is one of the fittest actors in Hindi cinema. He’s also been called one of the “timeless” actors, literally, because to fans he never seems to get old on or off screen. In several interviews, many people have asked him the reason for his fitness, while a few others have made many assumptions behind his toned physique. One netizen said Kapoor “lives with his plastic surgeon,” while another said the actor “drinks snake blood” to stay young. Recently, when appearing on a recent talk show, Pinch, Anil Kapoor responded to such trolls.

Kiara Advani’s “Smelly Cat” reel with its “play date” leaves fans in awe; To concern

When ShershaahactorKiara Advani isn’t entertaining her fans onscreen, she avidly uses her social media to share some of her cutest moments offscreen. His videos with his co-stars and friends were crowd favorites as fans got a brief glimpse into his life. This time the actor has a special play date and she took it to his Instagram to share it with her fans.

Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone hooked to Diljit Dosanjh’s MoonChild era; To concern

Deepika Padukone and her beauRanveer Singh are obsessed with Diljit Dosanjh’s latest album, MoonChild Era. The two Bollywood stars took to Instagram to share their love for the song. Padukone uploaded a story to Instagram, while Singh hosted a live session on the social media platform.

Kareena and Deepika are not approached for “The Incarnation Sita”, confirms Manoj Muntashir

Bollywood lyricist and screenwriter for the upcoming film The Incarnation Sita, Manoj Muntashir, has denied rumors that actors Kareena Kapoor and Deepika Padukone have been approached for the film. He said Kapoor and Padukone weren’t approached for the lead role and the filmmakers always wanted Kangana Ranaut to play the lead role.

Bhumi Pednekar calls Virat Kohli ‘better’ as he decides to step down as T20 captain

On Thursday, September 16, 2021, Virat Kohli announced his decision to step down as T20 captain of the Indian team after the upcoming T20 World Cup in October this year to be held in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. The cricketer, who has had an exemplary record as the country’s T20 captain, used his official Twitter account and posted a statement online. As soon as the news broke, many of his fans and followers expressed their sadness about it. Bollywood actor Bhumi Pednekar also took to his Instagram account to react to Virat Kohli’s statement.

