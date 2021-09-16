CBS returns to “The Activist” after backlash, including from one of its hostsExBulletin







Kevin Winter / Getty Images; Jeff Spicer / Getty Images; Paras Griffin / Getty Images CBS thought they won when they announced Activist, a new reality show where six contestants would compete in a variety of activism-themed contests before appearing at a world leaders’ summit in Italy, a format that presses documents called “impressive,” “innovative “and sure to” inspire real change. “ But within a week of the network’s announcement, reactions came from all corners, including an apology from one of the program’s own hosts. Now, the show’s producers have announced that they will significantly reformat the show, ditching the competitive elements to become a one-off documentary rather than a five-episode series. “It has become evident that the format of the broadcast being advertised distracts from the vital work these incredible activists do every day in their communities,” said CBS and its co-producers, rights advocacy group Global Citizen and the giant. of Live Nation entertainment, in a joint statement. emailed to NPR. “Global activism focuses on collaboration and cooperation, not competition. We apologize to the activists, hosts and the activist community at large, we were wrong,” Global Citizen wrote in a statement. separate. The group declined to comment further. The format change was first reported by Variety. Activist originally sought to combine activism and charitable causes with reality TV, featuring six contestants taking part in a variety of challenges, described as “missions, media stunts, digital campaigns, and community events” in CBS ‘ original press release, with success based in part on online engagement and “social metrics”. Three celebrities Usher, Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Julianne Hough are said to be the hosts. Over the course of five episodes, the contestants who all have actual histories of activism would work to address global health, education, and environmental issues. The final was due to take place at the G20 summit of world leaders in Italy next month. But after the CBS announcement, the backlash came from both television heavyweights like Jameela Jamil and activists themselves. “Besides the fact that there will be millions of dollars spent on hair, makeup, travel, celebrities and judges, production, distribution, which could have gone to the activists and organizations that will be featured, c ‘is deeply dangerous, ”Brittany said. Packnett Cunningham, a police anti-violence activist whose Campaign Zero organization has helped shape police reform efforts across the country, talk on MSNBC. “It extends a societal belief in what a good activist looks like: someone who is ready for prime time, someone who fits a particular archetype and who is great on social media and perfectly marketable,” Cunningham said. Clover Hogan, a 22-year-old climate activist and founder of youth advocacy organization Force of Nature, wrote on Twitter that she was interviewed by show producers and ultimately offered herself a spot on Activist, which she says she refused. “I remember thinking I was on an episode of Black Mirror. When the call ended I cried and called my mom. The whole time I felt like I was in. ‘fail a test. “ she wrote. On Wednesday, one of the show’s hosts, former Dancing with the stars performer Julianne Hough, weighed in with an excuse Publish on his Instagram account. “The past few days have been a powerful display of real-time activism,” Hough wrote. “I do not claim to be an activist and fully agree that the judgment aspect of the show missed the mark and furthermore that I am not qualified to act as a judge.” The show was originally scheduled to air on October 22. It has now been postponed to an unannounced date.

