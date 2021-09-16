Entertainment
Boca Raton’s wife to appear in Jeopardy !, takes on champion Matt Amodio
Keisha Virtue, a Senior Retail Research Analyst from Boca Raton will take part in the quiz Danger!tonight at 7:30 p.m. on ABC, WPBF-Ch. 25.
It will have stiff competition from current champion Matt Amodio, who has won 21 straight games for a total of $ 740,001 in prize money. Amodio is a doctoral student from New Haven, Conn.
Virtue follows a recent list of Palm Beach County residents to appear in the Daily Quiz, including Boca Raton Mayor Scott Singer seven years ago.
Other recent competitors include:
- Christopher Cartagena, professor of history at Wellington Landings Middle School, made an appearance in February 2020.
- Adella Irizarry, who lives in the suburb of Lake Worth, appeared on the long-running game show in January 2020. The English teacher at the Palm Beach Gardens campus of Palm Beach State College has twice attempted to participate in the show before making its appearance last year.
- Allyson Samiljan appeared on Jeopardy! in October 2019. The Wellington woman was also part of of danger Spring Class 2019 in South Florida.
Danger!, which features a general knowledge quiz competition among three candidates, debuted in 1964 and has aired over 8,000 episodes.
The show won a record 39 Daytime Emmy Awards as well as a Peabody Award. In 2013, the program was ranked No.45 onTV guides list of the 60 greatest shows in the history of American television.
