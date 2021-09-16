Abhay Deol, Who Asked If He Has Been Duly Recognized By The Film Industry, Said “The Stars Have A Public Relations Mechanism Behind Them” | Bollywood

Actor Abhay Deol, who used to be a poster of the parallel Bollywood cinema, said he couldn’t complain about the lack of recognition, especially since people always approach him. and appreciate his work.

In an interview, Abhay, who is part of the Deol acting family, was asked if he had received the kind of recognition he felt he deserved from the industry.

He told a big daily, people want to interview me, I’m being interviewed. People recognize me, they tell me they like my job. I don’t feel the lack of recognition at all. If there is one lack, it is the lack of investment in a PR machine to keep me up to date with the news all the time, and project a star image, which I have never been interested in. must feed. Because all the stars have behind them a PR mechanism that feeds this narrative. I don’t have that, and it’s by choice.

He added: But I can’t sit here and say I’m not recognized People love my job and they tell me all the time. It’s sad that in India in particular, more than in America, you just have to constantly feed the beast and stay in the news. We have created a system where, unless I see you every two days endorsing 10 brands, you are not recognized. What happened to the fact that people like you and say they like it, and the reporters want to talk to you and the papers care about what you have to say?

Abhay also said that he is always able to choose his roles and does not have to accept any offers that come before him. “So if it’s not a success, I don’t know what it is.”