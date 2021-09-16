Shilpa Shetty Says She “Didn’t Know What Raj Kundra Was Doing” In A Porn Racket Case: “I Was Too Busy With My Work” | Bollywood

Actress Shilpa Shetty said in her statement to Mumbai police that she was unaware of what her husband, businessman Raj Kundra, was doing. Shilpa also said she was too busy with her “own job”. She is listed as one of 43 witnesses in the 1,500-page supplemental indictment sheet filed by Mumbai police in the porn racketeering case.

Raj Kundra is one of the accused in the ongoing pornography case. The criminal branch of the Mumbai Police Department has filed a complaint against Raj and the IT manager of his company Viaan industries, Ryan Thorpe. Raj was arrested on July 19 along with 11 others on charges relating to the alleged creation of pornographic films.

Raj Kundra started Viaan Industries Limited in 2015 and I was one of the directors until 2020 when I resigned for personal reasons. I’m not familiar with Hotshots or Bollyfame apps. I was too busy with my own job and therefore was not aware of what Raj Kundra was doing, “Shilpa told police according to The Indian Express.

According to Mumbai Police, Hotshots and Bollyfame were some of the apps through which suspected pornographic content was uploaded. Police in the indictment said Raj used the Viaan Industries office in Mumbai for the day-to-day operations of the alleged porn racket.

In the midst of the ongoing case, Shilpa visited the Mata Vaishno Devi temple in Katra, Jammu and Kashmir. Many photos and videos of her at the shrine have circulated on the Internet.

Shortly after her arrival, she began the journey to the sanctuary on horseback, accompanied by police officers. According to the PTI news agency, she chanted “Jai Mata di” during the trip. Speaking to reporters, she also said: “I am very happy to be here. It is because of the call of the goddesses that I have come all the way to pay homage to her.

Meanwhile, Shilpa is currently judging the reality show Super Dancer 4, alongside Geeta Kapur and Anurag Basu. She was last seen in Hungama 2 alongside Paresh Rawal, Meezaan, and Pranitha Subhash.