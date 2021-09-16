Mayim Bialik and Ken Jennings will host Jeopardy! Until the end of the year





The Jeopardy game show! announced Thursday that its host, Mayim Bialik, will share accommodation duties with Ken Jennings, a former candidate, until the end of the year. It was the latest twist in the game that shows a long-drawn-out struggle to find a replacement for longtime popular host Alex Trebek, whose death in November sparked an uphill battle for the succession. Danger! started by going through a series of guest hosts. Then he announced that the job would go to Mike Richards, who had been the executive producer. After a journalist unearthed a series of offensive and sexist comments which he had done on a podcast, he quit his job as a host and shortly thereafter quit the program altogether. Bialik, who was originally selected alongside Richards to host a prime-time Jeopardy series! specials, was enlisted to begin hosting weekday programs as well. On Thursday, the program announced that it will share hosting duties with Jennings until the end of 2021.

Bialik will host episodes starting Monday, which will air until November 5. After that, she and Jennings will split up hosting duties according to their schedules, according to Sony, which produces the show. Jennings, who holds the record for the longest winning streak as a contender, had been seen as a serious contender to take over as the show’s permanent host during the guest hosts trials, but past insensitive tweets of his was revealed, for which he later apologized. Danger! had tried to sort out his future over the summer when he appointed Richards, 46, as host, despite the lack of name recognition among viewers and the fact that as the show’s executive producer, he had overseen elements of succession planning. But after a report in The Ringer revealed degrading comments he made on a podcast several years ago, including a 2013 episode where Richards called his co-host a booth slut because she had previously worked as a model in a mainstream salon in Las Vegas, and referred to stereotypes about Jews, he resigned as a host. Old lawsuits have also resurfaced from Richards’ previous job as head of The Price Is Right, which included accusations of sexist behavior.

Sony initially announced that it would remain executive producer of Jeopardy! but soon after, he announced that he would be leaving the show altogether. Before his resignation, Richards recorded a week of Jeopardy! episodes in one day of filming, which are currently airing. Bialiks episodes will follow. A Sony spokeswoman said the network has no updates on its schedule to name a new host, or if it will be by the end of the year.

