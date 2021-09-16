Why Voomplas’ Bollywood Rich Social Media Feed Is So Fun To Browse | People News

It’s no secret that Indians all over the world love Bollywood. They have lived, eaten and breathed movies in theaters, on television and now on social media. Bringing the celebrity lifestyle up close and personal to millions of screens via Facebook, Instagram, Tik Tok and Twitter is what Voomla has made possible over the years.

There is never a dull moment in the city of garlands and the streams of Voomplas followers.

The Voompla team works 24 hours a day, 24 hours a day, 365 days a year. Whether it’s a red carpet event with beauties parading in their insanely expensive designer clothes or celebrities rushing to the gates of T2 at Mumbai International Airport to catch a flight, no movement never flies under Voomplas radar. Our more than 11 million social media subscribers want to know what the stars are doing in real time, without any filters, says co-founder Kaushambi Bakshi. The Voompla team plans to add and expand the presence of YouTube to their social repertoire very soon.

Who doesn’t like knowing which celebrity is dating whom? Or where does a certain actress go to the gym and who is her trainer? And why are certain restaurants the favorites of the circuit?

Millennials and Gen Z want to know everything about celebrity lives, not just their movies, what beauty products they use, what salons they go to, who’s styling them, or how they train before a dance performance. The concept of fandom and the tastes of audiences have changed, and this is reflected in the kind of information and entertainment audiences want to consume, Kaushambi adds.

Celebrity news and updates can provide a great respite in the midst of a busy political news cycle or even have a bad day. Open your Instagram feed and find out what handbag Nora Fatehi was wearing, where Kareena went out in Bandra, what car Ranveer Singh bought for her birthday, or what movie you can catch up with this weekend. As they say, Bollywood never has a slow day and neither does Voomla, the team sign.

(Disclaimer: This is branded desktop content)