I jump to work | Culture & Leisure

What are these old adages? One postulates that if you do a job you love, you will never work a day in your life. The other recommends the road less traveled.

Both come to mind during a conversation with Margaret Rinkevich, artist and owner / director of the Rinkevich Gallery in Mountain Village.

And while these maxims may be a bit outdated, Rinkevich’s work and history is anything but.

In the case of the natives of Arizona, they are also closely related, the road less traveled leading to dream roles as a working artist and gallery owner.

Rinkevich spent the early part of his career connecting others to art. She studied and taught art history; worked in art museums, where she often led the training of docents; and participated in arts education programs such as the Telluride Painting School.

I think I was born an artist, I just denied it for a long time, Rinkevich admitted. I thought I had to do something more academic with my life, therefore with art history. About 25 years ago I picked up a brush and never looked back.

She continued: Artists are told that in order to be successful you have to take a particular route. You must have an MFA (Masters of Fine Arts), have gallery representation, participate in juryed exhibitions, research important private and corporate collections, etc. I never worked in these circles, yet my art was selling. After my work was rejected by a number of galleries, I decided to take the bull by the horns and move forward on my own terms.

Despite this less traditional path, Rinkevich does not seem to regret.

Deprivation of the right to vote has pushed me in a new direction and I couldn’t be happier, she said. Most importantly, it made me a better artist. I push myself harder; this is my gallery and I want the best of me to be represented.

The Rinkevich Gallery is indeed a fascinating, but also welcoming and colorful space that occupies a serene and sunny corner of the Centrum Building (on the southwest side, facing the Peaks Resort).

The gallery exhibits contemporary art by Rinkevich, as well as tribal sculptures.

I have been a collector of traditional African tribal art for over 20 years, she said. I have these historical pieces in the gallery. I love them, they show me what is possible in art. Non-Western art has a very creative understanding of line, form, and composition. It challenges my eye.

Rinkevich added: All the early modernist painters also collected it, Picasso, Modigliani, Matisse. I like to be part of this continuum. The gallery also has a bit of jewelry, when I have the time, and fabulous silk and cashmere scarves created from Lisa Anderson’s photography, stunning glorious images of the Telluride area.

What about the Rinkevich genre?

I consider myself to be an abstract expressionist painter, she explained. Robert Motherwell better defined genre as a style whose character is derived from immediate and spontaneous decisions, rather than relying on learned procedures. We value emotion, authenticity and risk.

Most recently, the town of Mountain Village selected Rinkevich, along with a handful of other local artists, to have one of his paintings reproduced on vinyl wrap for catering modules made from handed over gondola cabins. new and offline.

They will be wrapped in art this winter, Rinkevich said of the huts that dot the center of the village. I am delighted to have one of my pieces alongside my fellow artists from Telluride. The entire project will be unveiled in November.

Along with his large format paintings on canvas, Rinkevich explores work on paper.

I work on paper more, she says. I usually work on canvas, but I am happy to offer smaller paintings on paper, mounted on panel. I plan to make a wide selection for the holidays. They make unique and thoughtful gifts and everyone has a small space that needs a little splash of color.

Rinkevich’s enthusiasm for where she is now and what she has created in her gallery and professional life is evident in every word.

So, does she like what she does?

I skip to work every morning and get a little sad when I leave at night, she says.