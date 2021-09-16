Actor L. Steven Taylor is the king behind ‘The Lion King’

NEW YORK (AP) L. Steven Taylor got the life-changing call in 2005: Would he like to make his Broadway debut in The Lion King? It was only a six-month contract, but he accepted it, uprooting his family and moving to New York.

Six months turned into 16, Taylor says with a smile. The show kept pulling me back, reminding me. His home for me.

Taylor has the honor to reboot The Lion King this week as Mufasa, the King, after 18 months of silence due to the pandemic. Roars greeted him as he stood atop Pride Rock during Tuesday’s reopening. Being back is both familiar and not.

It’s just different and the same, he said. It’s the kind of those two feelings that are constantly fighting all over the place.

Taylor started out on the Broadway set, went on tour, took a break from other work, returned the ensemble, returned to tour, and has been Mufasa on Broadway for the past six years.

Taylor born Steven Lamar Taylor but who becomes L. Steven Taylor professionally matured in the role of Mufasa, gradually making it his own. He was a young father when he started on the show and now his son is studying musical theater in college.

He’s everyone’s favorite dad, you know what I mean? This gravity weight of what I was walking in was very heavy on me at first just because I just wanted to do it right, he said.

When I first stepped into the role, I was 26. I was a very young father. And all I was trying to do was not mess it up. So every time I put on the costume, it felt like I was sort of playing in daddy’s clothes.

Over time, he imbued the role with his own personality and rebuilt his body to easily wear the costume, which he says will engulf you, especially the king’s large headdress.

I had enough confidence in who I am as a father, as an actor, to fit those elements into this role and vice versa. There are a lot of things that I have learned from playing this role that I like to think that I have implemented in my life as a father in my relationship with my son.

The story continues

Taylor recounts the first time her son saw him as Mufasa. Her young son, Steven Taylor Jr., and a friend were seated in the front row when Mufasa, a spoiler alert, died and sank into the ground. From the stage, Taylor could hear her son’s friend say: Your father is dead now. To which his son replied: He plays fair!

Adrienne Walker, who plays Nala on the show, calls Taylor a natural leader and comforter. He frequently checked her during the shutdown, even offering to drive her to and from the doctor’s office once because she didn’t want to take the metro. He’s a leader and he cares and it’s not visible. It’s just who he is, she said.

During the Lion King’s forced break, Taylor had to pivot. He has performed online gigs and turned his son’s old bedroom into a recording studio for telling audiobooks. He and his partner Holly Ann Butler, actress of the musical Diana, made some funny videos, one of which went semi-viral called The Tango quarantine.

He also took the time to think about what he wanted to be. Revisiting the things that were important to me during that time was a really key factor in getting me through this, reconnecting with family and even cutting some friends off, he says.

On a larger scale, Taylor also applauded proposals for reforms and commitments for the theater industry be more inclusive, galvanized by the murder of George Floyd and the protests of last summer.

Broadway itself has always been that kind of lofty ideal that didn’t really change. Broadway was that unchanging thing, he said. We are what makes Broadway and that should reflect that.

In addition to his regular job, Taylor and a castmate from The Lion King are writing a musical and he would love to return to TV and movies. I didn’t think I would appreciate it as much as I did, he said.

The most important thing for me is being able to tell stories of people who are underrepresented in any field. And that’s probably where most of my efforts will go from now on.

While The Lion King has aired on Broadway for 23 years, Taylor believes it’s the perfect show to bring the world to a more equitable and inclusive future.

Were a predominantly black cast and so people come to see a predominantly black cast telling this particular story. We represent royalty. We are not the stereotypes you see on TV. Kings, queens, you know what I mean? Were imperfect, but we understand these things, he says.

