Vincent van Gogh’s “new” drawing is on display at the Amsterdam museum

A drawing newly attributed to Vincent van Gogh which has never been exhibited publicly before is on display at the Amsterdam museum which bears the name of the Dutch master.

The “new” van Gogh, Study for worn,from November 1882, is part of a private Dutch collection and was known only to a handful of people, including a few from the Van Gogh Museum.

The owner, who wished to remain anonymous, asked the museum to determine whether the unsigned drawing was by van Gogh.

From the style to the materials used, a thick carpenter’s pencil and coarse watercolor paper, it is consistent with van Gogh’s drawings in The Hague, lead researcher Teio Meedendorp said Thursday.

There are even traces of damage on the back that connect it to how van Gogh used wads of starch to attach sheets of paper to the drawing boards.

“It’s quite rare that a new work is attributed to van Gogh,” museum director Emilie Gordenker said in a statement. “We are proud to be able to share this first drawing and its story with our visitors.”

The drawing is a far cry from the vibrant oil paintings of vases of sunflowers and French landscapes for which van Gogh is known. (Peter Dejong / The Associated Press)

Drawing was the artist’s effort to improve his skills

It comes from a time in the artist’s career where he was working to improve his skills as a character and portrait painter by drawing them over and over again.

The museum already has the almost identical design, Exhausted.

“It was pretty clear that they are related,” Meedendorp said.

The study was on loan to the museum and will be on display from Friday to January 2.

The drawing shows an elderly, bald man sitting hunched forward in a wooden chair with his head in his hands. Even the mannequin’s pants appear to conform to the English title, a patch is clearly visible on the right leg.

A far cry from the vibrant oil paintings of vases of sunflowers and French landscapes that ultimately made van Goghin one of the most famous artists in the world after his death in 1890. His works won astronomical prices at auction .

Visitors view a self-portrait of van Gogh at the Van Gogh Museum on Thursday. (Kenzo Tribouillard / AFP / Getty Images)

Instead, it illustrates how, as a young artist plying his trade in The Hague in 1882, van Gogh had to face an uncomfortable truth.

“He discovered that he didn’t have the ability to paint people. So he was already drawing them, but he loved painting,” Meedendorp said. “So in order to be able to paint people too, he went back to the drawing board.”

Van Gogh, who depended on his brother Theo’s generosity throughout his life, gave the drawings an English title in an attempt to make himself known a bit and maybe even land a job in an illustrated magazine.

“In his mind, he had the idea that he would end up going beyond Holland as an artist,” Meedendorp said.