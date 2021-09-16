CBS Changes ‘The Activist’ in Response to Backlash | Entertainment

Entertainment
The original format of “The Activist” will be dropped following harsh criticism of the CBS show which was echoed by one of the program judges.
In a statement to CNN, the network, along with its production partners Global Citizen and Live Nation, said, “The Activist was designed to show a large audience the passion, long hours and ingenuity that activists put in. to change the world, hopefully inspiring others to do the same. “
“However, it has become evident that the format of the broadcast being advertised distracts attention from the vital work these incredible activists do every day in their communities,” the statement said. “The push for global change is not a competition and requires a global effort. As a result, we are changing the format to remove the competitive element and reinventing the concept as a special prime-time documentary (air date to announce).”
The upcoming series was originally billed as a series in which six activists from around the world come together “to bring about meaningful change to one of three pressing universal causes: health, education and the environment.”
“Activists will participate in missions, media stunts, digital campaigns and community events aimed at attracting the attention of the world’s most powerful decision-makers, demanding action now.”
But the concept was quickly condemned on social media and in reports as “deaf in tone”, “performative” and “horrible”.
One of the show’s judges, actress and dancer Julianne Hough, shared a long note on his verified Instagram account Tuesday about the backlash.
“Thank you for using your voices, for calling me, for your responsibility and for your candor,” wrote Hough, who is a judge with Usher and Priyanka Chopra Jonas. “I listen deeply with an open heart and mind.”
Hough also cited critics who said the show “promotes pseudo-activism rather than real activism,” which, rather than uplifting activists’ work, she said, fuels ” hypocrisy “.
She promised to speak with the “powers that be” of the show and they were apparently listening too.
Going forward, the new show “will showcase the tireless work of six activists and the impact they have in championing causes they deeply believe in,” and “each activist will receive a cash grant for the organization of their choice. , as was planned for the original show, “CBS said
“Activists and community leaders around the world work every day, often without fanfare, to advance the protection of individuals, communities and our planet,” the statement said. “We hope that by showcasing their work we inspire more people to become more involved in solving the world’s most pressing problems. We look forward to shining a light on the mission and lives of each of these incredible people. “
Global Citizen, one of the organizations behind the show, issued a statement to CNN apologizing.
“Global activism focuses on collaboration and cooperation, not competition. We apologize to the activists, hosts and the activist community at large, we were wrong,” the statement said. “It is our responsibility to use this platform in the most effective way to effect change and uplift the incredible activists who dedicate their lives to progress all over the world.”
The show’s debut schedule will be announced at a later date.
