The Movie Guru: Everybody’s Talking About Jamie, The Afterlife of the Party, Fun Streaming Deals





Everyone’s Talking About Jamie (Amazon Prime) If you have a good message and catchy music numbers, you can get away with a lot. Add in a young magnetic leader making his big screen debut and you’ve got Everybodys Talking About Jamie. Based on the West End musical about a British teenager who dreams of being a drag queen, the film is a fun and uplifting look at being faithful to oneself and the courage that sometimes takes. First-time director Jonathan Butterell might not have been the best choice to bring the film to the screen, which is awkward in locations and flags in the second half, but there’s a lot to like here. . The musical acts are all dazzling, ranging from sparkling entertainment to more introspective acts that touch on LGBT history. Max Harwood is fantastic as Jamie, with the kind of presence that steals your attention every second on the screen. Richard E. Grant is a treat as Hugo Battersby, a retired drag queen who inspires Jamie to live his dreams. While Butterell’s inexperience shows in places, including some unsightly filming choices, you’ll be happy to keep humming. Rank: Three stars Beyond the Party (Netflix) It’s one of those movies that audiences love a lot more than critics, and there’s nothing wrong with it. A party girl named Cassie (Victoria Justice) dies in a freak accident, and to get to Heaven, she must work things out with her lifelong best friend and divorced parents. While there are some heartbreaking moments for her father, the biggest issue is getting over his grief, the majority of the movie is sweet and funny. Midori Francis is adorable as Lisa, Cassies calmer a more serious longtime friend, and Robyn Scott is lovely as Cassies’ no-frills angelic mentor. While Cassie herself can seem near-sighted and involved at times, Justice makes it clear that she has a good heart, too. The last few minutes are ridiculously over the top, even for a movie like this, but the rest of the movie is enjoyable enough that it’s easy to forgive. Rating: Two and a half stars Lady of the Manor (rental and on request) When you watch the summary, Lady of the Manor seems like a deeply entertaining supernatural mystery. An unlucky woman gets a job as a tour guide at a mansion that turns out to be haunted, and she and the ghost must work together to right an old injustice. It’s a comedy rather than a drama, which means there will be more screams and falls than actual danger, but it can be fun in its own way. You even have Judy Greer as a ghost, which means she’ll be likable whether the script helps her or not. Sadly, the movie insists on being one of those comedies where there’s a long joke about someone being forced into the sex offender registry. It’s as oddly no fun as it sounds, and moments like this continue to crop up throughout Lady of the Manor. It’s like walking in a field of flowers and constantly walking in cow manure, and that taints the whole experience. No matter how tempting the movie looks from the description, this one is definitely worth skipping. Rank: One star Jenniffer Wardell is an award-winning film critic and member of the Denver Film Critics Society. Find her on Twitter at @wardellwriter or message her at [email protected] .

