Naga Chaitanya talks candidly about his Bollywood debut in ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’
After establishing himself as one of the most sought-after actors in the South Indian film industry, Naga Chaitanya is set to make his Bollywood debut with Aamir Khan. Laal Singh Chaddha This year. Advait Chandan’s magnum opus will also feature Kareena Kapoor Khan in the lead role. Exciting to make his debut in Hindi cinema, the actor also spoke about the importance of preserving the essence of regional cinemas. Read on to find out more.
Naga Chaitanya on Laal Singh Chaddha
During a conversation with The Hindu, the 34-year-old actor spoke about making Pan-Indian films and how they would cause dishonesty to region-specific cultural sensitivities. Speaking about her Bollywood debut in one of the biggest and most anticipated films of the year, Chaitanya revealed that the opportunity to work in the film came from Aamir Khan’s office. Stating that although he focuses on Tamil and Telugu films, he admitted to being happy to work in the film.
Earlier, the actor took to his Twitter to share a glimpse of his role in the film as he uploaded a selfie with Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao while filming in Ladakh. The actor started shooting for the film in July this year and ended his program in early August. It was revealed by the actor that he would play the role of Aamir Khan’s friend Bala, for whom he had to undergo rigorous training to build his physique. Actor Vijay Sethupathi was to play the role, however, Naga Chaitanya was ultimately finalized for it.
Laal Singh Chaddha is an adaptation of Tom Hanks’ Hollywood blockbuster startup Forrest Gump,Which one isbased on the novel of the same name by Winston Groom. The film is scheduled for release on December 25 of this year.
Naga Chaitanya’s next films
The actor is currently making headlines for his next outing Love story in front of Sai Pallavi. The heartwarming chemistry between the duo was greatly appreciated by audiences as the film included a number of romantic numbers and dance sequences. The film will be released on September 24.
Image: @ Twitter / nagachaitanya
