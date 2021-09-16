Caesars Entertainment unveils official renderings of Caesars Virginia





DANVILLE, Virginia., September 16, 2021 / PRNewswire / – Caesars Entertainment today shared the official renderings of Caesars Virginia, its $ 500 million seaside resort should lead the way by the end of the year in Danville. Following the incredible support of voters in Danville this past November, Caesars Entertainment worked hard to develop plans for Caesars Virginia, which will include 500 hotel rooms, a state-of-the-art casino, Caesars Sportsbook, World Series of Poker Room, new dining offerings and entertainment, and much more. Make Caesars Virginia a $ 500 million resort to be built in Danville For high resolution renderings, click here “Caesars Virginia will be an economic engine for the region, both as a tourist and entertainment attraction and thanks to the more than a thousand well-paying jobs the resort will create,” said Antoine Carano, President and Chief Operating Officer of Caesars Entertainment. “The people of Danville have entrusted us with building a world-class resort, and we can’t wait to prove that the trust is well-founded with an incredible resort worthy of the iconic Caesars brand. “ “Over the past two years, I, City Council and staff have taken great care in developing plans, alongside the residents and Caesars Entertainment, to create a resort that will have a positive impact on the community through to new tax revenues, jobs, partnership opportunities with local businesses and tourism money, ”said Danville Mayor Alonzo jones, who was also co-president of the “Césars pour Danville“campaign committee.” We are confident that Caesars Virginia will honor the former Dan River Mills school site and become a pillar of pride for Danville and its inhabitants. “ Caesars Virginia the plans include: $ 500 million premier destination resort casino over $ 100 million more than initially foreseen in the Development Agreement.

500 rooms inspired by local landscapes 200 more rooms than initially planned in the Development Contract.

Casino with:

40,000 square feet of meeting and convention space with an entertainment venue for up to 2,500 guests.

New restaurant and bar concepts.

900 construction jobs.

1,300 new operational jobs. Caesars Virginia will open in December 2021 with an opening scheduled for late 2023. The architect of Caesars Virginia is Marnell Companies. For more information and to track progress, please visit www.caesars.com/destinations Where www.facebook.com/CaesarsVirginia. The story continues About Caesars Virginie

Caesars Virginia in Danville will be a $ 500 million premier resort casino. The property plans to include 500 rooms with spa, swimming pool and fitness center, a casino featuring slots, table games, a WSOP room and Caesars Sportsbook, a state-of-the-art 2,500, 40,000 entertainment theater square feet of meeting and convention as well as exciting new restaurant and bar concepts. Caesars Virginia will bring 900 construction jobs during the construction period, 1,300 new jobs in the region. For more information, please visit www.caesars.com/destinations. About Caesars Entertainment, Inc.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ: CZR) is the largest casino entertainment company in the United States and one of the most diverse casino entertainment providers in the world. Since its beginnings in Reno, NV, in 1937, Caesars Entertainment, Inc. grew through the development of new resorts, expansions and acquisitions. The Caesars Entertainment, Inc. resorts operate primarily under the Caesars, Harrah’s, Horseshoe and Eldorado brands. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. offers diverse gaming, entertainment and hospitality amenities, unique destinations, and a comprehensive suite of mobile and online gaming and sports betting experiences. All linked to its industry-leading Caesars Rewards loyalty program, the company is focused on creating value with its customers through a unique combination of impeccable service, operational excellence and technological leadership. Caesars is committed to its employees, suppliers, communities and the environment through its PEOPLE PLANET PLAY framework. Know when to stop before you start. Game problem? Call 1-800-522-4700. For more information, please visit www.caesars.com/business. (PRNewsfoto / Caesars Entertainment Inc.) Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/caesars-entertainment-unveils-official-renderings-of-caesars-virginia–a-500-million-resort-to-be-built-in-danville-301378935 .html SOURCE Caesars Entertainment, Inc.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://finance.yahoo.com/news/caesars-entertainment-unveils-official-renderings-170000223.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos