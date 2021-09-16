Entertainment
ArtPrize launches in Grand Rapids after two years of absence
GRAND RAPIDS, MI ArtPrize kicked off Thursday in Grand Rapids, drawing downtown visitors to discover 881 entrances, ranging from sculptures and paintings to murals and more, scattered throughout the city.
By mid-afternoon, visitors, students and office workers could be seen examining the entrances to the Monroe Center, in front of the Amway Grand Hotel and elsewhere in the city center.
This puts Grand Rapids on the map in terms of art, said Daniel Yonge, a 34-year-old Kentwood resident, who, along with his wife and children, was checking out the Tin Man. The 17-foot-tall steel sculpture of the Wizard of Oz character stands at the corner of Pearl and Monroe streets across from the Amway Grand Plaza hotel.
It’s a great way to show off the city, Young said.
This year marks the return of ArtPrize to Grand Rapids.
The event, which runs until October 3, was last held in 2018 after being canceled in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic. And while ArtPrize is back, this year’s version is particularly different from previous years.
With COVID-19 infections on the rise in Michigan, fueled by the infectious Delta variant, ArtPrize has focused on outdoor sites, and some indoor sites have fewer entries than in the past. Almost half of the theaters this year are outdoors.
There is also less art than in previous years 881 entries this year compared to around 1,260 in 2018.
With sunshine and temperatures close to 80 degrees, Thursday’s weather was ideal for exploring ArtPrize.
It’s a beautiful day, and I’m delighted to be able to be outside and appreciate the art and creations of so many people, said Elizabeth Hartzler, a Greenville resident who said she was attending ArtPrize on the opening day every year since the first edition of the event in 2009.
She, too, was looking at the tinplate man sculpture as she spoke of her experience on Thursday. She said her day started at the Presidential Gerald R. Ford Museum, followed by a stop at the Grand Rapids Public Museum, and was now heading for the entrances near the Amway Grand.
I really enjoyed it, Hartzler said when asked what she thought of ArtPrize 2021. Great exhibits and a lot of things that may interest a number of people.
She said she hadn’t seen enough of this year’s event to compare with previous years.
But she added: I will say that one of the things that I enjoyed in the first few years was that you could walk around the city, you could get to know the city, and every time you took a tour, there was another work of art. Then later it was more confined to places, I don’t know what to expect this year, but so far I like being outside.
Other changes this year include the elimination of public voting, the mechanism used since the start of events to choose the grand prize winner. ArtPrize does not announce the top 100, top 20 or top 10 voters based on the public vote.
ArtPrize replaced it with an interactive scavenger hunt style game, in which participants individually award cash prizes, ranging from $ 250 to $ 1,500, directly to the artists. This means that any artist, and not just the grand prize winners, has a chance to win a cash prize.
The prize money, as well as the non-cash prizes, are digitally hidden inside QR codes, which can be scanned with a smartphone, at ArtPrize sites around the city. An entrant who scans a code and finds that he or she has won a prize will then award that prize to any artist of their choice.
Overall, there are also fewer awards given to artists this year $ 250,000 compared to $ 500,000 in 2018.
The grand prize winner will be determined by the interactions (prizes awarded) within the game, which could be monetary or non-monetary, according to ArtPrize. The winner will be announced on October 1.
Like other years, ArtPrize will offer ArtPrize education days.
Sponsored by PNC Bank, Education Days provides opportunities for K-12 students in the region and state, providing educators with resources such as Digital education kits help students create their own experiences.
On Sunday, September 19, the winner of the SmartArt Student Contest will be named among the 10 finalists from Grand Rapids Public Schools (GRPS). The annual competition, focusing on energy-related art, is a partnership between ArtPrize, Consumers Energy and GRPS. The winner will receive a $ 1,000 consumer purse.
The artwork of the finalists will be hung on a banner outside Consumers Energy’s downtown electrical substation at Fulton Street and Market Avenue during ArtPrize.
Read more:
It’s Like a Vacation: Grand Rapids Businesses Prepare for ArtPrize’s Return
Your guide to ArtPrize 2021
Artists prepare their applications for ArtPrize 2021
Sources
2/ https://www.mlive.com/news/grand-rapids/2021/09/artprize-kicks-off-in-grand-rapids-after-two-year-absence.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]