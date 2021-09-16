ArtPrize launches in Grand Rapids after two years of absence

GRAND RAPIDS, MI ArtPrize kicked off Thursday in Grand Rapids, drawing downtown visitors to discover 881 entrances, ranging from sculptures and paintings to murals and more, scattered throughout the city.

By mid-afternoon, visitors, students and office workers could be seen examining the entrances to the Monroe Center, in front of the Amway Grand Hotel and elsewhere in the city center.

This puts Grand Rapids on the map in terms of art, said Daniel Yonge, a 34-year-old Kentwood resident, who, along with his wife and children, was checking out the Tin Man. The 17-foot-tall steel sculpture of the Wizard of Oz character stands at the corner of Pearl and Monroe streets across from the Amway Grand Plaza hotel.

It’s a great way to show off the city, Young said.

This year marks the return of ArtPrize to Grand Rapids.

The event, which runs until October 3, was last held in 2018 after being canceled in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic. And while ArtPrize is back, this year’s version is particularly different from previous years.

With COVID-19 infections on the rise in Michigan, fueled by the infectious Delta variant, ArtPrize has focused on outdoor sites, and some indoor sites have fewer entries than in the past. Almost half of the theaters this year are outdoors.

There is also less art than in previous years 881 entries this year compared to around 1,260 in 2018.

With sunshine and temperatures close to 80 degrees, Thursday’s weather was ideal for exploring ArtPrize.

It’s a beautiful day, and I’m delighted to be able to be outside and appreciate the art and creations of so many people, said Elizabeth Hartzler, a Greenville resident who said she was attending ArtPrize on the opening day every year since the first edition of the event in 2009.

She, too, was looking at the tinplate man sculpture as she spoke of her experience on Thursday. She said her day started at the Presidential Gerald R. Ford Museum, followed by a stop at the Grand Rapids Public Museum, and was now heading for the entrances near the Amway Grand.

I really enjoyed it, Hartzler said when asked what she thought of ArtPrize 2021. Great exhibits and a lot of things that may interest a number of people.

She said she hadn’t seen enough of this year’s event to compare with previous years.

But she added: I will say that one of the things that I enjoyed in the first few years was that you could walk around the city, you could get to know the city, and every time you took a tour, there was another work of art. Then later it was more confined to places, I don’t know what to expect this year, but so far I like being outside.

Other changes this year include the elimination of public voting, the mechanism used since the start of events to choose the grand prize winner. ArtPrize does not announce the top 100, top 20 or top 10 voters based on the public vote.

ArtPrize replaced it with an interactive scavenger hunt style game, in which participants individually award cash prizes, ranging from $ 250 to $ 1,500, directly to the artists. This means that any artist, and not just the grand prize winners, has a chance to win a cash prize.

The prize money, as well as the non-cash prizes, are digitally hidden inside QR codes, which can be scanned with a smartphone, at ArtPrize sites around the city. An entrant who scans a code and finds that he or she has won a prize will then award that prize to any artist of their choice.

Overall, there are also fewer awards given to artists this year $ 250,000 compared to $ 500,000 in 2018.

The grand prize winner will be determined by the interactions (prizes awarded) within the game, which could be monetary or non-monetary, according to ArtPrize. The winner will be announced on October 1.

Like other years, ArtPrize will offer ArtPrize education days.

Sponsored by PNC Bank, Education Days provides opportunities for K-12 students in the region and state, providing educators with resources such as Digital education kits help students create their own experiences.

On Sunday, September 19, the winner of the SmartArt Student Contest will be named among the 10 finalists from Grand Rapids Public Schools (GRPS). The annual competition, focusing on energy-related art, is a partnership between ArtPrize, Consumers Energy and GRPS. The winner will receive a $ 1,000 consumer purse.

The artwork of the finalists will be hung on a banner outside Consumers Energy’s downtown electrical substation at Fulton Street and Market Avenue during ArtPrize.

