Redbox Entertainment Sets The Last Son Western Action Movie Release Date For December 10 | Business





LOS ANGELES – (BUSINESS WIRE) – Sep 16, 2021– Redbox Entertainment, the original content division of Redbox, today announced that it has set December 10 as the release date for the expected Western action flick. The last son. In partnership with the cinema label DECAL, The last son will premiere in a limited number of theaters and will be widely available day and date on demand. The last son stars Sam Worthington, Colson Baker (aka Machine Gun Kelly musician), Thomas Jane and Heather Graham. This press release features multimedia. See the full version here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210916005220/en/ Redbox has announced December 10 as the premiere date for its action-western film THE LAST SON, available in limited theaters and widely on demand. Seen here (LR) stars Colson Baker (aka musician Machine Gun Kelly) and Heather Graham. (credit: Redbox Entertainment) From a blacklist screenplay written by Greg Johnson and directed by Tim Sutton ( Donnybrook ), The last son takes place in the Sierra Nevada at the end of the 19th century. Isaac LeMay (Worthington) is a murderous outlaw cursed by a terrible prophecy, stalking his offspring to prevent his own murder before targeting his son Cal (Baker). With bounty hunters and the enigmatic American officer Solomon (Jane) on their heels, all are on a collision course. ” The last son really portrays the brutality that was the West in the 19th century, ”said Galen Smith, CEO of Redbox. “With a star-studded cast, beautiful cutscenes and a compelling storyline, I know our customers are going to have a blast in December.” Shot entirely on location in Montana, The last son is produced by Thomas Jane and Courtney Lauren Penn of Renegade Entertainment, Galen Smith and Marc Danon of Redbox, Brandon Burrows, Kim Delonghi, Christina Lundbohm and Mark Andrews of 828 Media Capital and JD Beaufils of VMI Worldwide. Andre Relis of VMI Worldwide produced The lastSon with Jib Polhemus of Source Management + Production, Dean Bloxom of Deano Productions, Steven Luke and Todd Lundbohm of 828 Media Capital. Jessica Bennett and Sherri Hewett of VMI Worldwide are co-producers. The film is not yet rated by the Motion Picture Association of America (MPAA). About Redbox Redbox is America’s # 1 destination for new affordable movies and entertainment with more ways to watch than any other home entertainment provider. Redbox delivers value and convenience through an unrivaled choice of content, platforms, rental and purchase options, and price points. The company recently announced a definitive merger agreement with Seaport Global Acquisition Corp. (Nasdaq: “SGAM”, “SGAMU” and “SGAMW”), a publicly traded special purpose acquisition company. The transaction, which will make Redbox a publicly traded company, is expected to accelerate Redbox’s ongoing transformation to offer customers and partners a multi-product experience across physical and digital channels. The company’s expanding streaming offering includes digital rental and purchase as well as free live TV and free on-demand content and complements Redbox’s national footprint of entertainment kiosks, conveniently located there. where consumers are already shopping. Redbox Entertainment, a new content acquisition and production division, has further transformed Redbox into a multi-channel content provider. For more information visit redbox.com. About VMI around the world VMI Worldwide is a leading independent film sales, distribution and production companies based in Hollywood, California. Founded in 2010 by Andre Relis, VMI enjoys an impeccable reputation in the industry by building a solid relationship of collaboration and transparency with filmmakers, financiers and distributors. VMI’s mandate is to support the production of high-quality independent films by bringing together visionary and talented filmmakers and collaborating with financiers and distributors. Recent VMI titles include: THE LAST SON with Sam Worthington, Colson Baker, Thomas Jane and Heather Graham, OLD HENRY with Stephen Dorff and Tim Blake Nelson (a Venice 2021 selection) PUPS ALONE with Jennifer Love Hewitt, Rob Schneider and Dolph Lundgren, WANDER with Aaron Eckhart and Tommy Lee Jones, DEATH IN TEXAS with Bruce Dern, Stephen Lang and Laura Flynn Boyle, ARKANSAS with Vince Vaughn, Liam Hemsworth and John Malkovich, Sound of Violence (an official selection SXSW 2021), Lennox: The Untold Story (an official Tribeca 2020 selection). About DECAL The new DECAL cinema label acquires a wide range of exciting independent films for audiences on multiple platforms. DECAL recently released Jaco Bouwers Gia and Ride the Eagle with JK Simmons and Susan Sarandon. They will then release the hit SXSW road trip comedy Stop and Go from directors Mallory Everton and Stephen Meek. In addition, DECAL manages the home entertainment rights to a selection of high-profile and exciting films from NEON and Bleecker Street, and continues to add other key partnerships. DECAL provides an ideal environment and option for first-rate independent digital distribution by optimizing the transaction window with its strong film roster and strategic partnerships.

