10 TV characters who changed actors during the show

Everyone loves their favorite TV characters and the actors who play them, but in the industry every actor is seemingly replaceable. The reasons for a character overhaul are many scheduling conflicts, jumps to other projects, publicity crises, and a lack of satisfaction from the show’s creators. You’d think these abrupt redesigns would be rare, but they happen quite often and right under the noses of the public.

Hit shows like Gossip Girl, Riverdale, Friends, and Game Of Throneschanged actors during the show, some of which are obvious and some fall through the cracks.





ten Reggie Mantle – Riverdale

Everyone’s favorite sportsman may have become a favorite over the seasons, but some keen-eyed audiences would have realized that something didn’t make sense in Riverdale High Ross Butler was no longer on Riverdale. Charles Melton replaced Butler for a meatier role as Reggie since Butler was too busy filming season 2 of 13 reasons why.

It all worked out in the end, however, as fans had one true romance between Charles and Camila Mendes, and one on screen too while they were working on The Good Night.

9 Mandy Milkovich – Shameless

Clever and very rough around the edges, Mandy Milkovich’s family were terrible, as was her life in Chicago, but the character underwent a big change after the first episodes of Shameless.

Initially, the troubled teenager was played by Jane Levy, who eventually left the show to star in Subburgatory. After her, Emma Greenwell stepped into Mandy’s dangerous shoes until Season 6, where her character ended.

8 Daario Naharis – Game of Thrones

This change in distribution was major on Game Of Thronesand one where the showrunners didn’t even bother to make the two actors look alike. Ed Skrein, the original Daario, had a classic good appearance and a flowing mane, while Michiel Huisman had shorter hair and a gorgeous beard.

Daenerys’ love interest and friend was a big figure, so the overhaul was a big decision. However, the circumstances in which Skrein left the series remain shrouded in mystery.

7 Queen Elizabeth II – The Crown

The premise of The crown involves a change of actors by rotation to signify the passage of time and the aging of the monarchs, so several actors have changed during the show. However, it would be remiss not to mention the change in the cast of the Queen herself, from the very talented Claire Foy to the revered Olivia Colman.

The transition between the two actors went smoothly, and after two seasons playing Queen Elizabeth II, Colman will pass the proverbial torch to Imelda Staunton as the oldest version of the Regent.

6 Hélène Beesly – The Office

Pam’s mother, described as gentle and supportive in the early seasons of Office, was exactly that in the episode “Sexual Harassment”, where she made her first appearance. Shannon Cochran was the actor who came to Dunder-Mifflin to meet Pam, but she was changed to Linda Purl from the “Niagara” episodes.

Besides appearance, Pam’s mother’s demeanor also changed a lot with the redesign – she was much meaner and lost the cuteness Shannon Cochran had embodied in her appearance.

5 Toby Cavanaugh – Pretty Little Liars

Jenna’s brother had a rough teenage years, not thanks to his sister, and the actor starred in the pilot of Pretty little Liars also underwent a transformation into a completely new person.

James Neate played Toby Marshall in the first episode but was replaced by the better known Keegan Allen with a change of name Toby Cavanaugh, the same who became a cop and found love with Spencer Hastings.

4 Carol Willick – Friends

Ross’s wife had a central role in the series, but the actor who played Carol in her first appearance, Anita Barone, chose not to continue on the series because she felt the role was too small. although the first scene she appeared in was the one where she told Ross about her pregnancy.

One woman’s garbage is another’s treasure because Jane Sibbett got the Friends ultimately role of Ross’s ex-wife, with an important arc with his girlfriend and child who they all raised together.

3 Lily Tucker-Pritchett – Modern Family

Mitchell and Cam’s sassy foster daughter on Modern familywas originally played by Jaden and Ella Hiller, two cute twins who wouldn’t have liked to be on set, which was understandable given their age. They were recast and Aubrey Anderson-Emmons joined the series in Season 3, becoming the Lily fans love and cherish.

Despite being a childish character, the difference was immediately felt, but Aubrey Anderson-Emmons was amazing as the youngest of the family.

2 Eleanor Waldorf – Gossip Girl

Blair Waldorf’s designer mom was a big deal on the Upper East Side in Gossip Girl, and in addition to making questionable parenting choices, controversial casting choices were also made.Florencia Lozano played her frozen mother in the pilot, but the showrunners decided the actress was too young to play Leighton’s mother. Meester.

This is where Margaret Colin came in, a more maternal and older actress who distinguished between loving her daughter and expecting the best from her.

1 The Night King – Game of Thrones

Game Of Thrones had a bunch of cast changes, and the worst of medieval spectacle turned out in there as well. During the first few seasons, Richard Brake played the villainous Night King, but he suddenly changed in season 6.

Vladimir Furdik replaced the OG Night King, which was ironic since the actor originally played the White Walker that Jon Snow killed earlier in the series. Furdik is a famous stuntman, so he fits in perfectly.

