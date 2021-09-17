When Hema Malini revealed that she felt someone was trying to suffocate her in her sleep: “It happened every night” | Bollywood

Hema Malini once revealed that she ended up moving into a haunted house at the start of the Hindi film industry. The actor, who was living with his parents in Mumbai after making his Bollywood debut, had moved into a house in Bandra and it left him with a traumatic experience.

In an interview in 2018, she revealed that every night she felt like someone was suffocating her in her sleep. The actor, who slept with his mother, noticed that his mother was sleeping soundly while she had a frightening experience.

I still remember that it was after Subodh Mukherji hired me for Abhinetri – while I was still filming for Sapnon Ka Saudagar (1968) – that we moved from Ananthaswami’s house to the Manavendra apartments in Bandra. It was a small apartment that Bhanu Athaiya used to visit for dress trials. Finally, when we moved into a bungalow in Juhu, on 7th Road, it turned out to be haunted, she revealed in an interview with Rediff.

Every night I felt that someone was trying to suffocate me; I had difficulty breathing. I was sleeping with my mom and she noticed how restless I was. If it had only happened once or twice, we would have ignored it, but it happened every night. That’s when we decided to buy our own apartment, she added.

She eventually moved into another house, where she turned the garage into her dance rehearsal room. Recalling that her husband, actor Dharmendra, would drop by for coffee, she said at the time, she had no idea she would fall in love and marry him.

Hema and Dharmendra’s romance got everyone talking at the time. The duo, who first worked in the 1970 film Tum Haseen Main Jawaan, starred in numerous blockbuster films in the 1970s and fell in love with each other. Dharmendra, who was married to Prakash Kaur at the time, married Hema in 1980.