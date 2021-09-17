Entertainment
When Hema Malini revealed that she felt someone was trying to suffocate her in her sleep: “It happened every night” | Bollywood
Hema Malini once confided in moving into a haunted house. The actor revealed that she would sense that someone is trying to suffocate her every night.
POSTED ON SEPTEMBER 16, 2021 5:24 PM IST
Hema Malini once revealed that she ended up moving into a haunted house at the start of the Hindi film industry. The actor, who was living with his parents in Mumbai after making his Bollywood debut, had moved into a house in Bandra and it left him with a traumatic experience.
In an interview in 2018, she revealed that every night she felt like someone was suffocating her in her sleep. The actor, who slept with his mother, noticed that his mother was sleeping soundly while she had a frightening experience.
I still remember that it was after Subodh Mukherji hired me for Abhinetri – while I was still filming for Sapnon Ka Saudagar (1968) – that we moved from Ananthaswami’s house to the Manavendra apartments in Bandra. It was a small apartment that Bhanu Athaiya used to visit for dress trials. Finally, when we moved into a bungalow in Juhu, on 7th Road, it turned out to be haunted, she revealed in an interview with Rediff.
Every night I felt that someone was trying to suffocate me; I had difficulty breathing. I was sleeping with my mom and she noticed how restless I was. If it had only happened once or twice, we would have ignored it, but it happened every night. That’s when we decided to buy our own apartment, she added.
She eventually moved into another house, where she turned the garage into her dance rehearsal room. Recalling that her husband, actor Dharmendra, would drop by for coffee, she said at the time, she had no idea she would fall in love and marry him.
Also Read: When Hema Malini Admitted His Family Opposed Marriage to Dharmendra: “I Called Him And Told Him …”
Hema and Dharmendra’s romance got everyone talking at the time. The duo, who first worked in the 1970 film Tum Haseen Main Jawaan, starred in numerous blockbuster films in the 1970s and fell in love with each other. Dharmendra, who was married to Prakash Kaur at the time, married Hema in 1980.
close
Sources
2/ https://www.hindustantimes.com/entertainment/bollywood/when-hema-malini-revealed-she-felt-someone-tried-to-choke-her-in-her-sleep-it-happened-every-night-101631790860567.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]