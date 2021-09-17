US judge quashes Prince Andrew’s attempt to avoid accuser trial





Britain’s Prince Andrew speaks to the media during the Sunday service at the Royal Chapel of All Saints’ Day in Windsor Great Park, Britain, following the death of his father Prince Philip on Friday at the age of 99, on April 11, 2021. Steve Parsons / PA Wire / Pool via REUTERS / File photo

NEW YORK, Sept. 16 (Reuters) – A woman who accused Britain’s Prince Andrew of hiding from his sexual assault trial may try another way to serve her legal papers so Queen Elizabeth’s second son can answer to his claims, a US judge ruled Thursday evening. U.S. District Judge Lewis Kaplan in Manhattan said Virginia Giuffre’s plan to press charges against Andrew’s Los Angeles-based attorney was “reasonably calculated to bring the served documents to the attention of the accused,” whether or not the prince “authorized” the lawyer to accept it. . Lawyer Andrew Brettler did not immediately comment. Giuffre’s lawyers did not immediately respond to requests for comment. Andrew, the Duke of York, 61, was sued by Giuffre last month, accusing him of bodily harm and intentional infliction of emotional distress for alleged misconduct about two decades ago. Giuffre, 38, was underage at the time of Andrew’s alleged abuse, which she said occurred around the time her friend, financier Jeffrey Epstein, was sexually assaulting her. The civil lawsuit seeks unspecified damages. Andrew denied Giuffre and Brettler’s charges, at a court hearing on Monday called Giuffre’s case a “baseless, unsustainable and potentially illegal trial.” Read more The prince has resigned from royal duties as details have emerged over the past two years about his relationship with Epstein, a registered sex offender who committed suicide in a Manhattan jail in August 2019 while awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges . Kaplan ruled just six hours after Giuffre officially requested his intervention, saying “the service is not intended to be a game of hide and seek behind the walls of the palace.” The judge issued his order a day after the High Court in London said it would arrange for Andrew to be served if the parties failed to come to their own settlement. Read more Giuffre’s lawyers have argued that they had already properly served Andrew in England, when a copy of the trial was left with a police officer guarding the prince’s house in Windsor. In his trial, Giuffre accused Andrew of forcing her to have sex at the London home of Epstein’s longtime partner Ghislaine Maxwell. Giuffre also said Andrew abused her at Epstein’s Manhattan mansion and on Epstein’s private island in the US Virgin Islands. Maxwell faces trial on November 29 for helping recruit and prepare underage girls for Epstein to sexually abuse. She pleaded not guilty. Andrew has not been charged with any crimes. Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Cynthia Osterman Our standards: Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

