Girl finds magical photo spot at Disney Hollywood studios





item A girl who loves Disney has found a magical place to take photos in one of the Walt Disney World parks. “Our daughter discovered a magical photoshoot,” shared mother and Walt Disney World annual pass holder Lorn Crespo on social media with a photo of her daughter. Pictured in Princess Tiana’s dress, Aurelia Tigress Crespo stood above a spotlight along “Hollywood Boulevard” at Disney’s Hollywood Studios, shining and staring at the stars. “It was Sunday just before the park closed in front of the store entrance at the front of the park,” Lorn told FOX 35. “Most of the guests were waiting for the light show at the Chinese Theater, so we had the main street to ourselves. “ NO MORE NEWS: What to expect at Disney World’s 50th anniversary celebration Six-year-old Aurelia screamed in excitement as she saw her dress shine. “Immediately my husband and I turned around to capture the moment,” Lorn added. “We knelt on the floor and turned our phone over, then turned the photo over in edit mode to create that close angle.” After discussing the photo with other Walt Disney World annual pass holders, Lorn said he could have improved the photo by using another phone’s flashlight to highlight the face more. from Aurelia. NO MORE NEWS: New details on Disney’s upcoming ‘The Princess and the Frog’ attraction revealed It was actually the first time Lorn and his family had returned to the parks since the COVID-19 pandemic began in 2020. “We missed 2020 because of COVID and last weekend was our first time since February 2020,” she said, adding that her family loves dressing up as their favorite Disney characters – an action also known as name of “Disneybounding”. She sent off some of her favorite past limits, most notably when Aurelia met Princess Tiana at “Mickey’s-Not-So-Scary Halloween Party” in 2019. Walt Disney World will soon be launching its 50th anniversary celebration, dubbed “The World’s Most Magical Celebration”. The festivities will begin on October 1, the same day the theme park company opened its first park in Florida in 1971, and will run for 18 months as new experiences debut across the resort. NO MORE NEWS: History of Disney World: the opening and evolution of the iconic attraction “Space Mountain” Just in time for anniversary fun, Walt Disney World has brought back the sale of annual passes. Four new annual pass options are on sale: Disney Pixie Dust Pass: For $ 399 plus tax, or $ 19 per month with a $ 205 down payment, Disney said Pixie Dust pass holders can visit one or more Walt Disney World parks on the same day with a park reservation at the advance. The pass is valid most days of the week, but is subject to blackout dates, including peak periods and holidays. Up to three park reservations can be made and maintained at a time. Standard parking and discounts on meals and merchandise are included.

Disney Pirate Pass: For $ 699 plus tax, or $ 45 per month with a $ 205 down payment, Disney said Pirate pass holders can visit one or more Walt Disney World parks on the same day with an advance park reservation. . The pass is valid most days, but is subject to blackout dates, including peak periods and holidays. Up to four park reservations can be made and maintained at a time. Standard parking and discounts on meals and merchandise are included.

Disney Wizard Pass: For $ 899 plus tax, or $ 63 per month with a $ 205 down payment, Disney said Sorcerer pass holders can visit one or more Walt Disney World parks on the same day with an advance park reservation. . The pass is valid most days, but is subject to blackout dates during certain holiday periods. Up to five park reservations can be made and maintained at a time. Standard parking and discounts on meals and merchandise are included.

Disney Incredi Pass:For $ 1,299 plus tax, or $ 99 per month with a $ 205 down payment, Disney said Incredi-Pass holders can visit one or more Walt Disney World parks on the same day with a park reservation at the advance. No blocking date applies. Up to five park reservations can be made and maintained at a time. Standard parking and discounts on meals and merchandise are included. Pass holders can add Disney PhotoPass downloads for the year at a cost of $ 99 plus tax. For the same price, pass holders can also add access to Disney water parks and sporting experiences. Current pass holders can continue to use their existing annual passes as is, but upon renewal they must choose one of the new pass options on a special renewal price, explained Disney. Watch FOX 35 Orlando to find out what to expect during Disney’s 50th anniversary celebration.

