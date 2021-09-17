Entertainment
Nicki Minaj, Twitter, Fauci and the White House: the whole strange story explained
Sometimes news comes in that takes so many twists and turns that it’s easy to get lost in its sheer weirdness. Musician Nicki Minaj tweeted on Monday about a really wacky vaccine-related claim her cousin in Trinidad made, and now Dr Anthony Fauci, Trinidad’s own health officials and others are involved.
Here is an explanation of what happened.
Tweets by Nicki Minaj
So it all started when Minaj, the award-winning and highly influential Trinidad-born musician, tweeted on Monday about the requirement that with Gala participants are vaccinated against COVID. Although Minaj did not say that she refused to go to the event due to this requirement, many people assumed she did from the wording of her post.
“They want you to get the Met’s shot,” she said in the tweet. “If I get the shot, it won’t be for the Met. It will be after I feel like I’ve done enough research.”
Minaj also tweeted a message that appears to say she recently contracted COVID-19 and therefore was unable to attend Sunday’s MTV Video Music Awards.
In another tweet, Minaj mentions her young son, who was born in September 2020, and says he was the reason she didn’t attend the Met Gala, not the vaccine requirement.
Nicki Minaj’s cousin’s friend
But it was a completely different tweet that really sparked a response on Twitter.
“My cousin in Trinidad will not get the vaccine because his friend received it and became impotent,” Minaj tweeted. “Her testicles became swollen. Her friend was weeks away from the wedding, now the girl has called off the wedding.”
Understandably, this tweet, with its blunt description of the cousin’s friend’s supposed situation and an annulled marriage, quickly went viral. As of Wednesday afternoon, he had been liked over 130,000 times and retweeted and cited 100,000 more times. It became the subject of late night comedy routines and many memes on Twitter, mostly at the expense of the poor cousin’s friend.
All kidding aside, many have focused on the medical facts. The COVID-19 vaccine does not cause impotence, although the the coronavirus itself can. And the medical staff were quick to say so.
Fauci and others speak out
The two Dr Anthony Fauci and Minister of Health of the Homeland of Minaj, Trinidad and Tobago have now weighed. Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and chief medical adviser to President Joe Biden, told Jake Tapper on CNN that while he didn’t blame Minaj for repeating the story of its cousin, the vaccine does not cause reproductive problems or swelling of the testes.
Meanwhile, as you can imagine, the story created a buzz in Trinidad, supposedly home of the bloated groom.
Trinidad and Tobago’s Minister of Health, Dr Terrence Deyalsingh, has spoken wearily publicly about how the country investigated Minaj’s cousin’s request and found it to be false.
“Unfortunately, we wasted so much time yesterday dealing with this false claim,” Deyalsingh said in a video shared on Twitter Wednesday. “As it stands, no side effects or adverse events of testicular swelling have been reported in Trinidad or, dare I say it … anywhere else in the world.”
Is the cousin’s friend real?
So, is there really a guy in Trinidad whose marriage has been called off? Was Minaj’s cousin playing a prank on him? There must be a reporter in Trinidad calling all kinds of wedding providers to try to find this annulled wedding, right?
Although Trinidad’s Minister of Health did not say exactly how it was determined that there was no such medical case there, he definitely said officials “wasted” a lot of time. , and he ended up calling this statement false.
Comedian and talk show host Jimmy Kimmel joked about Minaj’s cousin’s friend and also made an offer. “If anyone can find this friend of Nicki’s cousin, I would really like to talk to him. I have questions.”
Minaj then retweeted Kimmel’s video and wrote, “He’s ready to speak for a fair price. I’m his manager. Call me, Jimmy.”
So if the cousin’s friend is real, stay tuned. He and his swollen body parts may soon be on American television.
Nicki Minaj banned Twitter?
Minaj continued to tweet to her 22.6 million followers, replying and retweeting various opinions and statements about the cousin’s friend situation. But she stopped tweeting on Wednesday and wrote in an Instagram story that she had been put in “Twitter jail.”
“I’m in jail on Twitter, all of you,” she wrote. “They didn’t like what I was saying on that block.”
But a Twitter representative told CNET: “Twitter has not taken any enforcement action on the referenced account.”
The White House
Minaj sent a tweet on Wednesday that appeared to imply that she had been invited to the White House to discuss the situation. “The White House invited me and I think it’s a step in the right direction,” she wrote. “Yes, I’m going. I’ll be dressed all in pink like Legally Blonde so they know I’m not kidding. I’ll be asking questions on behalf of the people who laughed at just being human.”
White House press secretary Jen Psaki was asked about Minaj’s tweet on Thursday. According to the New York Times, Psaki told reporters officials had offered a phone call with the musician about the safety of the vaccine, but she was unsure if that would take place.
CDC protests
Protesters gathered outside the United States on WednesdayAtlanta Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shouting pro-Minaj and anti-Fauci slogans.
Sources
