Meet the actor behind Mickey Mouse’s voice at FanX

(CGU) – Bret Iwan is an American comedian and illustrator best known as the official voice of Mickey Mouse since 2009. Bret joined us on Good Things Utah today to talk about his career and the FanX convention. He has voiced Mickey in The Kingdom Hearts video games, Epic Mickey video games, Disney Infinity, Disney Magic Kingdom, Chip 'n Dale's Nutty Tales, Mickey Mouse Clubhouse, CAVE IN, Mickey Mornings, Minnie's Bow-Toons, Have a Laugh !, Disney Live: Rockin 'Road Show, Disney On Ice: Celebrations. Bret first recorded the Mickey Mouse dialogue for the Animal Kingdom theme park as well as for the 2009 shows: Disney On Ice: Celebrations and Disney Live: Rockin 'Road Show. He gave his first full performance as Mickey Mouse for the English version of the PlayStation Portable game Kingdom Hearts: Birth by Sleep. He also gave his voice as Mickey Mouse in the Epic Mickey games. FanX in Salt Lake City The FanX Salt Lake Comic Convention is an annual event hosted by Dan Farr Productions and is now the busiest convention in the state of Utah and the largest comic book convention in North America per capita. The convention drew celebrities like Stan Lee, Chris Evans, Mark Hamill, Jeremy Renner, Elijah Wood, Dick Van Dyke, Tom Felton, Jason Momoa, Matt Smith, Sir Patrick Stewart, Buzz Aldrin and many more. FanX Salt Lake Comic Convention is a world-class pop culture phenomenon bringing the best in entertainment to the Intermountain West. With celebrity guest panels, autograph signings, photo ops, game contests, cosplay contests, special events, a KidCon and the Film Festival, there's something for everyone. . Salt Lake Comic Book FanX Convention offers fans close and personal interaction with their favorite actors, authors, artists and stars. With guests from TV shows and movies such as Star Wars, Star Trek, Doctor Who, Harry Potter, Firefly, The Walking Dead, and more, FanX Salt Lake Comic Convention is the ultimate fan celebration! FanX 2021 takes place September 16-18, 2021 at the Salt Palace Convention Center!

