Marcell Von Berlin launches first-ever Hollywood fashion show

What attracts customers to fashion is the dream of authenticity, passion, vision and self-expression. To be a progressive designer targeting the global market, the thrill of an energetic experience is very contagious among fashion connoisseurs. More precisely, today’s fashion shopper is above all a question of freedom to indulge and expression in movement. In short, today’s consumer is looking for user-friendly clothing to keep up with the rapid pace of society.

The designer label MARCELL FROM BERLIN has its finger on the pulse by relying on progressive looks creating standout silhouettes and bold prints that fit easily into the global consumer market. Based in Berlin, the brand embodies high octane energy expressing style in a fresh way and an individualistic approach.

The recipe for the brand’s success, both personally and professionally, lies in designer Marcell Pustul, who focuses on the laser to experiment with an air of nonchalance. Born in Poland in 1987, Pustul quickly discovered his desire to become a fashion designer. In fact, at the age of seventeen he moved to New York City, where he studied fashion design at the Parsons School Of Design. After having made his apprenticeship for some big designer brands, he founded MARCELL VON BERLIN. The workshop and design studio are located in the flagship store in Berlin, where he oversees every step of the process, from the first design to the finished product. And given today’s hectic global environment, Pustul currently lives and works in Berlin and Los Angeles respectively.

When I met Marcel, I found him both pragmatic and forgiving. Having worked at Forbes Media for many years, I have discovered that it is the secret sauce of a successful entrepreneur in today’s highly competitive market. In fact, it is these contrasting forces that create the first sparks that fuel the fire of creativity.

Do not hesitate, fashion and communication have become global. Specifically, the speed of change has increased exponentially to the point where I find it difficult to keep pace with my fashion journalism. In an age of seasonless fashion and broken style rules, creativity takes on a whole new meaning. Humanity is plugged into the same information – given to it seemingly at the speed of light. With so many brands taking pieces from the competition, it’s refreshing to see designers breaking new boundaries when it comes to style.

Today, the MARCELL VON BERLIN Spring / Summer 2022 show debuts in Los Angeles. The highly anticipated parade will welcome 300 guests, including top celebrities, fashion and lifestyle editors, international stylists and many other exciting taste makers. The collection will be on display at the James Goldstein Residence where a large number of fashion editors (including myself) have photographed fashion editorials.

The show will be thrilling to watch as MARCELL VON BERLIN’s unconventional and daring designs are popular with prominent celebrities including Lady Gaga, Jennifer Lopez, Madonna and Maluma.

In early 2018, the brand was relaunched, and since then it has grown nationally and internationally. In fact, today the brand has two flagship brick and mortar stores located in Berlin and Los Angeles and continues to grow.

I recently had the privilege of speaking with Marcell Von Berlin designer and creative director Marcel Pustel why the most important thing for him is the freedom to embrace your personality and express your individuality without rules, why he thinks the genre doesn’t need to dictate the way people dress and why so many top celebrities, fashion editors and influencers are thrilled to attend the very first fashion show tonight in Los Angeles!

Joseph DeAcetis: Talk to Forbes about the design philosophy within the SS 22 MARCELL VON BERLIN collection?

Marcel: The Spring / Summer 2022 Collection relies heavily on shape, silhouettes and volume. I was inspired by the 80s, one of fashion’s most eclectic decades. Shoulder pads, power suits, puffed sleeves and high waisted jeans, old favorites are back.

JD: In your own words, describe how current product offerings are viewed as progressive looks designed for today’s consumers?

Marcel: Marcell from Berlin clothes is aimed at the independent and confident individual who is not typically in fashion, but aspires to be noticed in the street. My main goal is to create quality wardrobe basics mixed with pieces that will stand out and are progressive. For example, using distinct fabrics and pairing pieces like knitwear with tailored blazers.

JD: How does the brand focus on the individuality preferences of today’s consumers as well as their unique desires for self-expression?

Marcel: The most important thing for me is that you have the freedom to embrace your personality and express your individuality without rules. Be who you want to be and create your own style. This is not a given in many countries and cultures. That’s why my designs have always been about empowerment and self-expression.

JD: Designing for both men and women in a customer-centric era, how do you plan to develop a balance between the two collections while maintaining individualism and self-expression for each genre?

Marcel: The men’s clothing collection is an extension of the female wardrobe. But for me, sex doesn’t have to dictate how people dress or which section you go shopping in. Many Marcell von Berlin pieces can be worn unisex. It’s more about choosing clothes as an individual rather than your gender.

JD: Tell Forbes about the specific know-how involved in creating MARCELL VON BERLIN bespoke tailoring pieces?

Marcel: Sewing is something special for me, a profession with a love for detail. This is why I have created many couture collections in recent years. In the meantime, I only create tailor-made couture pieces on demand. Many celebrities are now our best customers, because who wouldn’t want to own clothes that are unique in the world and created just for you?

JD: Given your growing celebrity audience (Lady Gaga, Madonna, Jennifer Lopez and Maluma), do you expect an energetic show that will take on Hollywood in the new era?

Marcel: This is my first show in this size and range. I really appreciate everything I have accomplished so far and feel honored that we have been able to build such a huge following over the years. If someone had told me that 10 years ago, I wouldn’t have believed it myself.

JD: Explain to Forbes why the brand was relaunched in 2018 and why do you think flagship stores (brick and mortar) still remain relevant in the fast-paced world of online shopping?

Marcel: I evolved, and so the brand continued to mature as well, which is why a relaunch was the next step. Of our time flagships play more of the role of showrooms or concept stores for the brand. They visually embody the image, spirit or identity of the brand, which is why they are always important.