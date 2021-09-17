Fest reports positive COVID case – The Hollywood Reporter





The Toronto Film Festival confirmed a case of COVID-19 among attendees at a September 11 press conference at Roy Thomson Hall. “Due to the strictly enforced COVID protocols in place at all TIFF sites, this case is low risk. However, you may still wish to get tested for COVID-19, ”said Laura Ryan, vice president of visitor experience at TIFF, in an email to festival goers obtained by Hollywood journalist Thursday. The person who tested positive for COVID-19 also attended press and industry screenings for Humans, Dune and Bergman Island at the Scotiabank Theater this past weekend. The festival in a statement sent to THR said, “The TIFF customer relations team has been made aware of a positive COVID result by a member of the public. Medcan, TIFF’s COVID health and safety consultants, have indicated that due to strictly enforced COVID protocols in place at all TIFF sites, this case is considered low risk. In accordance with this protocol, TIFF informed those who attended these screenings and informed them that although this is a low risk case, they may wish to be tested, ”added the organizers of the festival. The Roy Thomson Hall presser for the TIFF Tribute Awards had Hollywood stars like Jessica Chastain, Benedict Cumberbatch, Dune director Denis Villeneuve, iconic singer Dionne Warwick and cinematographer Ari Wegner, all of whom were future winners answering questions from the festival’s media contingent. As with all TIFF events this year, all attendees were required to show proof of vaccination to gain access to Roy Thompson Hall and the Scotiabank Theater. The capacity of TIFF cinemas has been capped for social distancing and all tickets for events must be booked in advance through TIFF’s online ticketing platform. The COVID-19 delta variant has taken hold across the entire fall film festival circuit. The Venice Film Festival, which kicked off in late August, and the Telluride Film Festival have not reported any cases of COVID-19. In addition to those who received the TIFF Tribute Awards and gathered last weekend at Roy Thomson Hall for the in-person press conference, several A-listers also traveled to Toronto to tout their latest films, including Belfast director Kenneth Branagh and lead role Jamie Dornan, and Sigourney Weaver, who flew in for a comedy-drama premiere The Good House. The TIFF Tribute Awards, which will be presented on September 18 as part of an hour-long TV show, will feature Kirsten Dunst, Rebecca Ferguson, Shamier Anderson, David Oyelowo, Michael Showalter and Eva Longoria. The 2021 TIFF Tribute Awards will take place on the last day of the 46th edition in Toronto and will include announcements about the festival’s People’s Choice Award and Platform Jury Prize winners. The People’s Choice Award given annually by the Toronto Film Festival is seen as an indicator of the upcoming Hollywood awards season.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/movies/movie-news/toronto-fest-reports-positive-covid-case-after-tiff-tribute-awards-press-conference-1235015273/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos