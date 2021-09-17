Shreveport’s film industry continues to grow





SHREVEPORT, Louisiana (KSLA) – The growing film industry is booming in the Shreveport area due to Hurricane Ida. Originally slated for filming in the south, inclement weather forced production to relocate to northwest Louisiana. A similar event happened years ago due to Hurricane Katrina. Big box office movies like The Guardian with Kevin Costner, moved here to Shreveport. Shreveport’s director of economic development Brew Mouton said the film industry is not quite resuscitated yet. I think they were on the rise, he said. Casting is currently underway for two film productions in the ArkLaTex: an untitled mystery set on Caddo Lake and a biopic on George Foreman. The casting team for the upcoming M. Night Shyamalans production, Untitled Film About Caddo Lake, is looking for extras to play the roles of neighbors, police officers, grocery store clerks, nurses and more. This project is expected to start in October 2021. Sony Pictures also announced that they are looking for extras to participate in a biopic about Marshall, Texas native and boxing legend George Foreman. This project is in the preproduction phase and casting information is pending. Mouton said the film production brings in a lot of money for the city. Sony alone plans to spend $ 5 million. Production companies spend their money locally. It means they hire locally, it means they hire local staff. And in fact, even when you bring someone in from outside and pay them locally, they pay local taxes but you get a bonus for hiring a locally established crew. So over time we could most likely have tens, hundreds, if not thousands of crews based here, he said. In addition to films made in the ArkLaTex, there is also an organization in the region that focuses on talented independent filmmakers. The Louisiana Film Prize is organizing the Prize Fest this year from September 24 to 25 and from September 20 to October 20. 2 in downtown Shreveport. Among the projects submitted around the world, 20 short films are selected to compete for a prize of $ 25,000. The next festival will celebrate its 10th anniversary. Click on here for tickets. Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.

